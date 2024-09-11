Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

All leaders can find themselves facing situations that induce panic. It's only natural; we are hardwired to panic. Over time, we've developed this instinct to react when we see something unexpected, surprising or strange.

There are times when this instinct manifests itself in the workplace as well. Whether it's harsh feedback, an agitated email, or a mere rumor, immediate overreaction is possible and fairly common. In turn, our first reaction is to assume the worst-case scenario, and we can make bad decisions as leaders because of it. If left unchecked, you can adopt this type of leadership style that will have consequences for your ability to inspire and manage.

Related: This Leadership Expert's 4-Question 'Brutal Focus' Method Beats Burnout and Boosts Productivity — Here's How It Works