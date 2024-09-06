Dr. Carla Fowler, a physician-scientist turned founder of executive coaching firm THAXA, reveals how to get the best work done.

Just 33% of U.S. full- and part-time employees were engaged in their work and workplace in 2023, and not engaged or actively disengaged employees contributed to roughly $1.9 trillion in lost productivity in the U.S. last year, according to a Gallup survey.

Oftentimes, a workplace's leadership and culture play a significant role in the corporate slump.

Disengagement takes root when a work environment fails to motivate, grow and connect employees to the organizational goals, Dr. Carla Fowler, a physician-scientist turned founder of executive coaching firm THAXA, tells Entrepreneur.