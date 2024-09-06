This Leadership Expert's 4-Question 'Brutal Focus' Method Beats Burnout and Boosts Productivity — Here's How It Works Dr. Carla Fowler, a physician-scientist turned founder of executive coaching firm THAXA, reveals how to get the best work done.
Key Takeaways
- Not engaged or actively disengaged employees contributed to roughly $1.9 trillion in lost productivity in 2023.
- Fowler says that disengagement occurs when a work environment fails to motivate and grow its employees.
Just 33% of U.S. full- and part-time employees were engaged in their work and workplace in 2023, and not engaged or actively disengaged employees contributed to roughly $1.9 trillion in lost productivity in the U.S. last year, according to a Gallup survey.
Oftentimes, a workplace's leadership and culture play a significant role in the corporate slump.
Disengagement takes root when a work environment fails to motivate, grow and connect employees to the organizational goals, Dr. Carla Fowler, a physician-scientist turned founder of executive coaching firm THAXA, tells Entrepreneur.
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In