Can Customer Reviews Help Scale Your Business? This Tool Helps You Find Out.

July 20, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The power of reviews for a business cannot be overstated. Ninety-one percent of young consumers trust online reviews and seek them out before shopping at a business. According to one Harvard Business School study, reviews also have a demonstrable impact on revenue. Looking at Yelp, the study found that each one-star increase to a business translated to a 5 percent to 9 percent increase in revenue. Quality reviews can be a huge boon for your business.

That's why Feedbackly was created. This simple feedback suite helps companies create happy customers and attract new ones to achieve sustained long-term growth. This all-in-one tool suite allows you to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from multiple online and offline channels.

With Feedbackly, you can create multichannel surveys, publishing online, in-store, through email, SMS, QR code, or URL link to reach as many customers or potential customers as possible. Additionally, Feedbackly offers feedback analytics, customer sentiment analysis, visual customization, and more so you can completely understand your customers' journeys and make better business decisions to ensure they're getting the most out of your product or service. You can segment respondents to take deep-dives into specific subjects and easily integrate with popular platforms like WordPress, Wix, Weebly, Shopify, HubSpot, and more to get even more detailed, specific feedback.

Feedbackly has the reviews to back up the hype with 4/5 stars on TrustPilot and 4.5/5 stars on Capterra. If you're looking for the feedback you need to take your business to the next level, it's a great option. Normally $1,200 per year, you can get Feedbackly for just $99 for one year today. You can save even more if you sign up for two years for $149, or get a lifetime subscription for $249.

Prices are subject to change.