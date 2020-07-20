Customer Feedback

Can Customer Reviews Help Scale Your Business? This Tool Helps You Find Out.

Improve your customer experience easily with Feedbackly.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Can Customer Reviews Help Scale Your Business? This Tool Helps You Find Out.
Image credit: Feedbackly

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The power of reviews for a business cannot be overstated. Ninety-one percent of young consumers trust online reviews and seek them out before shopping at a business. According to one Harvard Business School study, reviews also have a demonstrable impact on revenue. Looking at Yelp, the study found that each one-star increase to a business translated to a 5 percent to 9 percent increase in revenue. Quality reviews can be a huge boon for your business.

That's why Feedbackly was created. This simple feedback suite helps companies create happy customers and attract new ones to achieve sustained long-term growth. This all-in-one tool suite allows you to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from multiple online and offline channels.

With Feedbackly, you can create multichannel surveys, publishing online, in-store, through email, SMS, QR code, or URL link to reach as many customers or potential customers as possible. Additionally, Feedbackly offers feedback analytics, customer sentiment analysis, visual customization, and more so you can completely understand your customers' journeys and make better business decisions to ensure they're getting the most out of your product or service. You can segment respondents to take deep-dives into specific subjects and easily integrate with popular platforms like WordPress, Wix, Weebly, Shopify, HubSpot, and more to get even more detailed, specific feedback.

Feedbackly has the reviews to back up the hype with 4/5 stars on TrustPilot and 4.5/5 stars on Capterra. If you're looking for the feedback you need to take your business to the next level, it's a great option. Normally $1,200 per year, you can get Feedbackly for just $99 for one year today. You can save even more if you sign up for two years for $149, or get a lifetime subscription for $249.

Prices are subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Customer Feedback

Growth Hacking With Customer Feedback

Customer Feedback

Your Customers Have Questions. But Are You Actually Listening?

Customer Feedback

Are You Listening to Your End Customer? Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Be.