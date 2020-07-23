Running Your Business on Apple? This Platform Can Help Smooth Out Your Remote IT Processes.

July 23, 2020 2 min read

Social distancing protocols continue to be enforced across most of America, forcing small- and medium-size businesses to operate remotely. But transitioning to a remote workforce (with zero preparation) can bring on a whole host of challenges. For example, it may leave sensitive company information vulnerable to theft and contribute to confusion and poor communication between coworkers.

If you're lucky, you've been continuing to hire while operating your business remotely. But even that presents new issues as you try to onboard employees to your from afar.

All of these reasons and many more are exactly why Jamf Now is worth checking out. In short, it's a (MDM) solution that can ease the burden and expense of managing company-owned devices. This service works exclusively with Apple devices, allowing you to coordinate iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more all from one all-inclusive platform.

Whether you're trying to set up machines with a new service, perform inventory on company-owned devices, configure WiFi and email for employees, or roll out security updates across devices, Jamf Now's intuitive layout makes it easy to ensure every team member is aligned and has the apps and tools they need to succeed. Jamf Now also gives you tools to keep devices safe, from remotely enforcing passcodes and data encryption to locking and wiping devices with the touch of a button. That way, you protect corporate interests while helping your employees do their best work.

In Jamf Now's hub, you can make device decisions yourself and activate them company-wide instantly. You can schedule updates and set changes to occur automatically, reducing the need for an IT department while keeping devices up to date seamlessly. Jamf Now also makes it easy for managers to handle once time-consuming problems like passcode resets, activation lock bypasses, and more from a central dashboard.

It's more important than ever to upgrade the remote management of your Apple devices. Right now, you can open a free account with Jamf Now to manage up to three devices. Plus, through this offer, you can add additional devices to your coverage for only $2 per month per device.