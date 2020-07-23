LyricFind To Expand Asian and African Operations, Launches Teams in India and South Africa

July 23, 2020 2 min read

LyricFind on Thursday announced its expansion in India and South Africa. The company said that its Vietnam team will now cover significant new east Asian languages.

LyricFind’s new India service has focused on extensive charts and back catalog in Hindi and Marathi, with more regional languages on the way.

In addition to the new language team in India, LyricFind’s long-standing team based in Hanoi, Vietnam has scaled up to expand its capacity, adding lyrics in both Cantonese and Mandarin to its current roster which includes Malay, Bahasa, Thai, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

LyricFind’s Johannesburg team will cover ten southern African languages including Afrikaans, Zulu, Sotho, Xhosa, among others. The company assured that works on other African languages are for later this year.

Commenting on the expansion plan, Darryl Ballantyne, chief executive officer, LyricFind, said, “As something we’ve long anticipated, the demand for lyrics in a wide range of languages continues to grow,”

“We’re committed to offering high-quality, vetted, licensed lyrics to service providers, platforms, and fans around the world, and we’ve found the best way to do that is to invest in local organizations that have the right expertise to provide the level of service our partners expect.”

He said music consumption across Africa and Asia is growing rapidly, and lyrics have a powerful part to play in this growth.

LyricFind, a leader in licensed lyrics, provides its partners with an extensive catalog of accurate and fully legal lyrics, licensed from all the majors, as well as 6,000 other publishers and PROs around the world.

“We have the largest publishing team in the world, and the highest number of professional lyric editors in the business. The reason major partners like Google and Amazon turn to us as a primary lyrics provider is for the proven quality our process generates, and our focus on building a substantial local presence and expertise around the world to ensure that,” notes Ballantyne.

“Our teams know the local music landscape and work tirelessly to gather, edit, and timestamp lyrics in their territories’ respective spoken languages. Well-trained, professional teams with local knowledge in important markets are the key to the extensive coverage and the on-going excellence of our service.”