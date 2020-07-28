Accounting

How to Get a Year Subscription to QuickBooks for Nearly 40 Percent Off

The world's leading accounting software is now on sale.
Image credit: Brooke Cagle

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Intuit QuickBooks is the world's leading accounting software, used by more than 4.5 million people around the world. This robust platform makes bookkeeping, accounting, invoicing, and more an absolute breeze for businesses, which is why it's commanded a somewhat expensive price tag for some time. Right now, however, you can get a one-year subscription to QuickBooks' Essentials Plan for 39 percent off $479 at just $289.99.

QuickBooks Online Essentials is designed for service-based businesses who invoice for their time. With this seamless platform, you'll be able to stay on top of your business performance and get paid with minimal stress. The Essentials Plan lets you track bill statuses, record payments, create recurring payments, and much more all from the app. You can pay multiple vendors and bills at the same time, create checks from anywhere to be printed when you're ready, manage bills, and much more.

QuickBooks also does all of your bookkeeping for you, tracking income and expenses and creating detailed reports to give you a comprehensive view of your finances. It will even help you maximize your tax deductions at tax season. You can track miles traveled, capture and organize receipts, manage 1099 contractor payments, and much, much more.

The QuickBooks Essentials Plan offers all of the tools you need to easily manage your business, reduce your stress, and help you stay compliant with all aspects of your business. It even offers seats for up to three users so if you have a dedicated accountant, they'll be thanking you.

QuickBooks has earned a rare Excellent rating from PC Mag because it truly is the best accounting software on the market. Right now, you can get a one-year subscription to the Essentials Plan for 39 percent off at just $289.99.

