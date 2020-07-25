How is Learning Management helping the Education Industry?

July 25, 2020 4 min read

COVID 19, a pandemic, that changed the definition of normalcy in every aspect of our lives. The Education sector has been adversely impacted, with Schools, Colleges, and Universities completely closed down since March. The traditional teaching and learning methods are hampered and have turned around academic calendars. One silver lining which evolved during these uncertain times was the adoption of education technology by institutions to restart and survive during this pandemic. EdTech companies flourished, and educational institutes adopted B2B EdTech tools to impart education via online learning. Virtual platforms to conduct classes, accessibility to e-content and AI-enabled proctoring tools, reassured the institutes to operate seamlessly in a digital manner.

B2C E-learning programs have been available to Indian parents to support the learning of their wards for a while now. Before COVID, Indian formal education i.e. schools, colleges, and university systems used ERP as the primary EdTech solution or digital solution. Teachers used e-content and videos as reference material, with technology integration confined to computer labs.

Learning Management Systems are a cloud-based technology that helps manage the creation, curation, and delivery of content, widely used in the teaching and learning domain. With the help of a powerful LMS tool, an instructor can do the following:

Plan the learning sessions Design the content for the sessions Deliver or conduct the session Interact with the participants Share reading materials Design Assessment and assign to the learners Evaluate the assignment using correction tools Generate report depicting the learning curve of the learner

Why use an LMS?

With LMS, learners finish the course and assignment within the stipulated time. It makes learning more personalised by providing instant feedback and displays the report of individual performance. The expected answer and a rubric can help give a clear understanding of the expectation or performance standard. With the use of these features, teachers can make learning more personalised and meaningful.

Challenges like lack of adequate infrastructure and teachers in an offline environment get eliminated with LMS. Online education provides learners with an opportunity to learn from excellent teachers. With restrictions on the duration and frequency of online classes by the HRD ministry of India recently, video conferencing tools alone will not suffice for learning. LMS is a crucial EdTech tool for both synchronous and asynchronous learning. As per the research done by Meticulous Research, Learning Management System Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 20.5% to Reach $28.1 Billion by 2025.

Learn while you earn:

Distance learning using LMS was prevailing in courses designed for working professionals; one can enroll for a course and continue working. Tie-ups with foreign universities give an excellent opportunity to Indian students to learn from renowned professors across the globe. The initiatives promoted by the Government of India through Digital India and Skill India provides a roadmap for implementation of LMS for vocational courses conducted by industry experts.

Homes turning to Test centres:

GMAT, GRE, and SAT like exams have been online for decades. COVID19 has urged Indian institutions to implement LMS to conduct Online Tests and exams. Previously conducted pen and paper entrance exams have now moved to the online mode powered by AI proctoring tools. Applicants are attempting exams, from the comfort of their home, and authorities do LIVE invigilation to curb any malpractice.

What lies ahead?

While there are many challenges when it comes to seamless integration of LMS into formal education in India, like lack of devices that support LMS and non-availability of the internet, implementation in integrated technology as part of CSR initiatives by the companies is bridging the gap.

A big question to ponder is - What happens to LMS post COVID19 when institutes resume face-to-face interactions after they reopen? The next step for educational institutes should be adapting to blended learning or flipped classrooms using an LMS. In India, we have just begun the journey of integration and implementation of LMS in schools, colleges, and universities. A report on Online Education in India by KPMG states that the current 1.6 million paid online education users will increase to 9.6 million, and the total growth will be USD 1.96 billion over the next five years.

With the growing increase in the number of users, push for Digital India, growing smartphone usage and internet penetration, there is an excellent opportunity for LMS integration and successful online learning.