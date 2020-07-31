Take Your Summer Movie Nights Outside with 60 Percent Off This Pocket-Sized Projector

July 31, 2020 2 min read

Summer movie season is very likely not happening this year. With theaters closed across the country, most studios have simply stopped trying to release new on the silver screen. Instead, people have resorted to drive-ins or nights in on the couch for their movie fixes.

But what if you could have the best of both the drive-in and living room environments? With the PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector, you can.

This incredibly powerful projector lets you enjoy an immersive cinematic viewing experience anywhere you go. With a 200-lumen bulb, the PIQO projects at 1080p HD resolution onto a canvas up to 240" large. Day or night, on a sheet or the side of your home, the PIQO projects in stunning clarity and remarkable brightness, allowing you to set up a lawn chair, break out the grill, and enjoy a movie in the summer night. PIQO's built-in Hi-Fi speakers even eliminate the need for portable audio devices.

PIQO is usable via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, allowing you to cast anything from any of your favorite streaming services as long as you have a device nearby. You can even cast games like Candy Crush or your calendar if you need to plan out your next couple of weeks. PIQO projects anything you send from your device. The projector works for up to five hours on a single charge, long enough for just about any movie, and sets up in just a few minutes. Nerd Techy writes, "It may be small, but the capabilities of it will provide seemingly endless amounts of whether you’re on the go or in the comfort of your own home or office."

This summer, it's all about taking your entertainment outside. Normally $799, the PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector is just $279.99 today.