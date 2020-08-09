Cloud Technology

Cancel Your iCloud Subscription and Save Almost 70 Percent Off This Top Cloud Storage Service

pCloud is 'the best cloud sync you've never heard.'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Cancel Your iCloud Subscription and Save Almost 70 Percent Off This Top Cloud Storage Service
Image credit: bongkarn thanyakij

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every entrepreneur knows the frustration of simply having way too many files. Unless you're an organizational wizard, your computer is very likely slowing to a crawl with files that you still have extreme trouble finding when you need them. Sometimes, the easiest solution is to just get them off of your computer, which is why the cloud exists.

But cloud solutions can be extremely expensive, especially for enterprise solutions, which is what many entrepreneurs need given how much they have to keep track of. Fortunately, pCloud offers a Premium Plus Cloud Storage plan for an unbeatable price. Right now, you can get a one-year subscription for 68 percent off $95 at just $29.99.

pCloud is a supremely secure web storage space for all of your files, from photos and videos to music, documents, and more. With pCloud, you get 2TB of cloud storage and 2TB of download link traffic that won't take up any space on your computer. It offers outstanding transfer speed and security, making it easy to offload files from your computer and access them instantly in the Cloud.

With pCloud, you'll enjoy a 256-bit TLS/SSL connection and be able to access content of unlimited size with built-in streaming audio and video players with HD video streaming. You can sync your data across multiple devices automatically and backup your files from Dropbox, Facebook, Instagram, Google Drive, and OneDrive. When you download, you'll get download links with complete stats, allowing you to set passwords and expiration dates for more sensitive files. You can even restore your files from crypto viruses or malware in the event of an emergency.

pCloud has earned a 4.5-star rating from Cloudwards and TechRepublic calls it "the best cloud sync you've never heard." Get a one-year subscription to pCloud today for just $29.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the Start Your Own Business (SYOB) course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You will learn everything you need to know about testing the viability of your idea, writing a business plan, raising funds, and opening for business.
Start Learning For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cloud Technology

Want to Speed Up Your Website? Try These 5 Cloud Server Applications

Cloud Technology

3 Trends Driving The Rise of Personal Cloud Technology

Cloud Technology

Apple Signs Up for Google's Cloud Services