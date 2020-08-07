Recovery Planning Series

Free Webinar | August 20: Three Digital Marketing 'Musts' to Transform Your Business into an Online Sales and Referral Machine

Learn the marketing strategies to not just survive, but thrive even in this environment.
While many businesses have had to shut down physical offices and retail stores as a result of the health crisis, and are only now starting a phased re-opening process, there’s one thing that can help companies survive and even thrive: digital marketing. Even research firm Gartner has advised that now is the time for marketing leaders to re-evaluate their digital marketing initiatives to focus more on discovery and sales.

 

You’ll learn this and more by joining us for a free webinar, Digital Marketing 'Musts' to Transform Your Business into an Online Sales and Referral Machine. The speaker will be Kim Walsh Phillips, founder Powerful Professionals, a business coaching and education company. Phillips is also author of multiple books including The Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business and The No BS Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing.

 

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

  • Why now is the best time to turn up your digital marketing efforts to turn your business into an online lead generation engine
  • Strategies to get leads, turn prospects into appointments, and easily get more referrals
  • Proven strategies to laser target your ideal clients and supercharge your marketing for less than $5 a day
  • And more

