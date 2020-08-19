Most Search Traffic is Organic. This Tool Helps Improve Your SEO Rankings.

August 19, 2020 2 min read

According to research, 53 percent of all website traffic comes from organic search. That means all the money you're pouring into Google and Facebook ads may not be quite as cost-effective as you think, especially considering improving your organic search rankings can be much less expensive. Search engine optimization (SEO) takes time and expertise but can save your company a huge amount of money in the longrun. Whether you want to improve your business's SEO or launch a new SEO initiative, SSEOZI will make it significantly easier to get your SEO strategy where you want it.

SSEOZI is a professional set of to help you measure and improve your site's traffic. With SSEOZI, you'll get an immediate view of your rank on Google and Bing for all of your keywords, a complete site audit to identify problem areas, and a view into your competitors' strategy. SSEOZI also helps you fix SEO issues and displays the top search queries that lead visitors to your website, as well as the estimated monthly search volume, CPC, and percentage of your total searches for each query.

SSEOZI also scrapes Alexa to find your current global rank and offers special recommendations to improve site traffic, make your site faster, and attract more visitors to your site.

Whether you want to know the search terms that bring visitors to your site, the estimates of monthly search volume, or identify potential growth areas, SSEOZI does it all. Then, it gives you the tools you need to improve your strategy and better serve your customers.

Build your brand through SEO without breaking the bank.