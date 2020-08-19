Utilize Chatbots for any Purpose with This Custom Platform

August 19, 2020 2 min read

You want to connect more directly with your customers to better serve their needs, but who has the time to respond to every individual customer inquiry? have been shown to greatly improve customer experience, helping people to find the answers to their questions more quickly so that you and your team can focus on higher-level problems. Regardless of the size of your business, you can make great use of chatbots with help from Botsify.

Botsify is a fully managed chatbot platform allowing you to take advantage of AI-powered software to customize your own chatbots. Botsify has more than 100 integrations, including with WordPress, Slack, Google Sheets, DialogFlow, and more, and is capable of conversing in 190 languages, making it perfect for any business. You can send automated replies to visitors on Facebook Messenger, on Facebook comments, websites, and many more places almost instantly.

Botsify also goes beyond handling customer inquiries. Its WhatsApp integration helps convert visitors to your sites and stores into potential clients, and it stores users' required info to help you make a user reference list. That way, when visitors come to your pages, you can engage them faster with a personalized message whenever they reach different pages. You can customize the customer journey with the Story Tree, prompting visitors with different messages as they reaching different points in the sales funnel. Plus, Botsify provides in-depth analysis of your chatbot's progress in terms of visitor attraction, sales, lead generation, and much more.

Botsify currently has a few plans on sale. You can get a five-year personal plan to manage two active chatbots and support 5,000 users per month for just $49.99 today. Alternatively, you can get a five-year professional plan to manage five active chatbots and manage 15,000 users per month for $149,99, or a five-year business plan to manage 20 active chatbots and support unlimited users for $999.