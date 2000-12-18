Trade Show Checklist

What questions you should be asking to get the information you need
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Planning to attend franchise trade shows in 2001? If you're new to the trade-show scene, it helps to go in with a set of questions covering the information you want to gather from franchise companies you're investigating. Here's a list for you to print, copy and use at the show. Complete one for every franchise you're interested in so you can compare and contrast the answers when you get home.

  • Tell me about your network of franchisees. How many are there in the United States, and how many were added to the system last year?
  • What's a typical day of business like for your franchise owners?
  • How thoroughly have you developed the market in my area? Are franchises available there? How many franchises have been sold in this state? What are your development plans in this area for the coming year?
  • What's the total overall cost of building a franchise?
  • What are your initial franchise fees and the monthly royalty rate?
  • Is there an independent franchise owners' association? If so, can I have the name and address of the current head of that association?

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Use This Checklist to Build a High-Converting Website That Makes Money Online

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Succeed in a Startup Accelerator

Starting a Business

Deciding Where to Set Up Shop as a Working Photographer