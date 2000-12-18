Trade Show Checklist
What questions you should be asking to get the information you need
1 min read
Planning to attend franchise trade shows in 2001? If you're new to the trade-show scene, it helps to go in with a set of questions covering the information you want to gather from franchise companies you're investigating. Here's a list for you to print, copy and use at the show. Complete one for every franchise you're interested in so you can compare and contrast the answers when you get home.
- Tell me about your network of franchisees. How many are there in the United States, and how many were added to the system last year?
- What's a typical day of business like for your franchise owners?
- How thoroughly have you developed the market in my area? Are franchises available there? How many franchises have been sold in this state? What are your development plans in this area for the coming year?
- What's the total overall cost of building a franchise?
- What are your initial franchise fees and the monthly royalty rate?
- Is there an independent franchise owners' association? If so, can I have the name and address of the current head of that association?