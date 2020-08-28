Graphic Design

Learn to Navigate Adobe After Effects for Just $30

Learn to Navigate Adobe After Effects for Just $30
Adobe After Effects is one of the top digital visual effects tools on the market, used for everything from film making to digital ads to video games, and even television production. This powerful tool can be a huge asset for creatives and entrepreneurs alike who are trying to scale their brand and reach larger audiences. While you could pay thousands to a designer to help launch your business's marketing campaigns, why not just learn After Effects and see how much you can do on your own?

The Ultimate Adobe After Effects Pro Bundle offers a beginner-friendly introduction to After Effects and its many uses and capabilities. Across five courses and 30 hours of instruction, you'll learn what After Effects can do for your business and how to launch your own marketing campaigns on a budget.

These courses tackle After Effects from a number of angles. You'll learn how to use the program for graphic design to create beautiful, compelling visuals in just minutes. You'll learn how to edit photography using After Effects to make dramatic changes, improve photos, and much more. There are a couple of courses dedicated to animation, showing you how to create complete animations by working on multiple real projects. Of course, you'll learn how to work on any type of production, from business and marketing videos to music videos and documentaries. And finally, you'll learn how to incorporate VFX into your productions in the video effects course.

Develop the design skills you need to create compelling visuals for your brand. The Ultimate Adobe After Effects Pro Bundle is on sale now for just $30.

