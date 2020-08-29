Tello Offers Flexible Phone Plans for Uncertain Times

August 29, 2020 2 min read

The world has gone largely remote these days, but there's no clear plan for the future. Will kids go back to school while their parents stay home from work? Will the opposite occur? Family dynamics are in a strange, unpredictable place right now and money is tight. There's a good chance you'll need to be more flexible to accommodate everyone in your family, which is why now is a good time to re-examine your cell phone plan.

The Tello Family Plan is a simplified family plan that works with you rather than locking you into intransigent contracts and pummeling you with fees for any violations. The Tello Family Plan offers easy account management, no extra costs per line, and fast upgrades that can be made at any time. Plus, Tello lets you tailor plans for individual family members so everybody gets the coverage they need.

For instance, mom might want 4GB of data as well as unlimited talk and text for $19 per month. Your 13-year-old may be content with 1GB, plus 300 minutes of talk and unlimited text for $8 per month. Grandma may not need data at all, so she'd be happy with unlimited talk and text for $8 per month. Whatever your family looks like, Tello has a plan that works for you because it lets you actually customize your plan.

If you'd prefer, you can still choose one of Tello's ready-made plans while 4G LTE service will automatically throttle down to 2G in the event that you use up your plan's data. Your minutes can be used for calls to the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and even China while Tello's strict no-fee and no-contract policy ensures you never get stuck with a plan or service you don't need.

Strange times call for more flexible solutions. A Tello Family Plan gives you more control over your phone plan, which can offer peace of mind. Check out their plans today.