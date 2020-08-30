Want to Rank Higher on Google? Learn SEO Strategies From an Expert.

August 30, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Getting your webpages to the top of Google search page results is absolutely crucial if you want to grow your business. More than 70 percent of organic search traffic goes to the first page, with the vast majority of that going to the first three listings. If you're not ranking for the things your business does well, you're very likely missing out on potential customers.

But no, you don't have to hire an expensive agency to completely overhaul your business. You can do it yourself after spending some time in this SEO Blueprint Course Bundle.

This eight-course, 21-hour bundle can teach you all you need to know to improve your page ranking. The courses are taught by John Shea, an entrepreneur, podcaster, and blogger who hosts the online show Voices of Marketing. He started online marketing as a side hustle, but it's now become his life and he loves sharing his knowledge with other aspiring marketers.

Here, you'll learn how to identify your most promising keywords, how to make your website more technically up to date and better equipped to rank on Google, and how to improve your domain authority through backlinking. There's even a course dedicated to YouTube SEO and SEO for small businesses with local presences.

Whether you're a growing web-based company that markets to people across the globe or you're a mom-and-pop shop that wants to attract more people in the neighborhood, a good SEO strategy can help. The SEO Blueprint to Rank #1 on Google Course Bundle will help your business grow and it's on sale now for just $29.99.