McDonald's Releases Its First New McNugget Flavor in 40 Years, and Wendy's Cries Fowl

The fast-food giant is jumping on the spicy chicken bandwagon, causing Wendy's to start a Twitter feud.
Image credit: McDonald's

Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
3 min read

In the beginning, there was the Chicken McNugget. The tender but crispy morsel introduced by McDonald's to much fanfare back in 1981. And it was good. 

But different times and tastes, call for different flavors. And McDonald's hopes to cash in on the spicy chicken craze sweeping the nation. The fast-food chain announced that it would be releasing Spicy Chicken McNuggets on September 16 for a limited time. 

 

Facing dismal last-quarter sales, McDonald's is hoping their spicy chicken offering is as big a hit as it was for Popeye's, which saw earnings rise 24 percent after they introduced their spicy chicken sandwich causing long lines and near-riots. 

The Spicy Chicken McNuggets are breaded in a tempura coating of cayenne and chili peppers. They are served with a Mighty Hot Sauce, which is also the chain's first new dipping sauce in three years. For those looking for a little relief, McDonald's is also introducing the new Chips Ahoy! McFlurry—vanilla soft-serve, caramel topping, and cookie pieces blended throughout.

"Our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now," said Linda VanGosen, vice president of menu innovation, in a press release. “We can’t wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options.”

Wendy's not pleased.

No sooner had McDonald's made their historic announcement when Wendy's took to Twitter to troll their rival. Wendy's has its own spicy chicken nuggets, which the restaurant chain brought back last year after customers petitioned them for it. 

When a fan asked on Twitter about Wendy's reaction to McDonald's announcement, things go spicy. 

Wendy's diss is referring to Burger King's introduction of their own spicy nugget offering last May. 

But the shade did not stop there. When another Twitter follower posited that Burger King was better than McDonald's, Wendy's pulled no punches. 

Twitter wars such as these are good publicity, and Wendy's knows what they're doing. The ultimate test will be when the Spicy McNuggets hit the marketplace. If customers like what they taste, McDonald's might have the last laugh. 

 

 

