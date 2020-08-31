August 31, 2020 2 min read

When COVID-19 hit and shut down businesses in all industries, Lucinda Cramsey, CEO and founder of Moink, knew she had to figure out a way to keep operations running so that they could provide food for people around the country. Cramsey, who received and accepted an offer on ABC’s Shark Tank, turned what was a $6 million business in 2019 to doing that much business during the first half of 2020 alone.

Cramsey knows what it takes to stare pressure and seemingly unsolvable problems in the face, and win. Join us for a free webinar, How This Popular Food Brand Experienced Massive Growth During a Crisis, to find out how she did it. Brought to you by NetSuite and Entrepreneur, this conversation will be moderated by Dynamic Communication author and Entrepreneur contributor Jill Schiefelbein.

Attendees will get a first-hand account of how one business adapted, evolved, and thrived during the early stages of the pandemic, and how what they learned in the process has changed the way they operate. We’ll learn everything from solving the problem of how to stay operating and ship fresh food when delays in transportation were widespread, to discovering how to keep a warehouse in a town with a population of 94 people open around the clock to fulfill order demand while protecting employees, to uncovering talents that she didn’t even realize her team had.

And you’ll be able to apply these lessons directly to your business. You’ll also learn about:

Cultivating your resources: Knowing who you can call on in a time of crisis, in a time of abundance, and in a time of needing to get “it” done.

On-the-job training: How, when time is tight, to onboard people fast and create cohesion and unity of purpose.

Figuring out your plan B: Thinking through contingencies when there are a lot of unknowns and uncertainties in your potential supply chain.

Mission-focused: How being clear on your mission, the problem you solve, and the service you deliver can keep you and your employees focused.

And more

How This Popular Food Brand Experienced Massive Growth During a Crisis will be held live on Thursday October 22 at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.

