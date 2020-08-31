Crisis Management

Free Webinar: How This Popular Food Brand Experienced Massive Growth During a Crisis

A conversation with the founder and CEO of Moink.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Free Webinar: How This Popular Food Brand Experienced Massive Growth During a Crisis
Image credit: Moink

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
home
2 min read

When COVID-19 hit and shut down businesses in all industries, Lucinda Cramsey, CEO and founder of Moink, knew she had to figure out a way to keep operations running so that they could provide food for people around the country. Cramsey, who received and accepted an offer on ABC’s Shark Tank, turned what was a $6 million business in 2019 to doing that much business during the first half of 2020 alone.

Cramsey knows what it takes to stare pressure and seemingly unsolvable problems in the face, and win. Join us for a free webinar, How This Popular Food Brand Experienced Massive Growth During a Crisis, to find out how she did it. Brought to you by NetSuite and Entrepreneur, this conversation will be moderated by Dynamic Communication author and Entrepreneur contributor Jill Schiefelbein.

Register Now

Attendees will get a first-hand account of how one business adapted, evolved, and thrived during the early stages of the pandemic, and how what they learned in the process has changed the way they operate. We’ll learn everything from solving the problem of how to stay operating and ship fresh food when delays in transportation were widespread, to discovering how to keep a warehouse in a town with a population of 94 people open around the clock to fulfill order demand while protecting employees, to uncovering talents that she didn’t even realize her team had.

And you’ll be able to apply these lessons directly to your business. You’ll also learn about:

  • Cultivating your resources: Knowing who you can call on in a time of crisis, in a time of abundance, and in a time of needing to get “it” done.
  • On-the-job training: How, when time is tight, to onboard people fast and create cohesion and unity of purpose.
  • Figuring out your plan B: Thinking through contingencies when there are a lot of unknowns and uncertainties in your potential supply chain.
  • Mission-focused: How being clear on your mission, the problem you solve, and the service you deliver can keep you and your employees focused.
  • And more

How This Popular Food Brand Experienced Massive Growth During a Crisis will be held live on Thursday October 22 at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.

Register Now

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Crisis Management

Will Covid-19 Change Millennial Minds About Accountants?

Crisis Management

3 Ways Higher Education Will Need to Adjust to a Post-Crisis Landscape

Crisis Management

5 Ways to Help Your Business Win in Times of Crisis