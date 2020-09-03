Coaching

How to Build a Career Coaching Businesses in Trying Times

Businesses are struggling these days and may need outside leadership.
Image credit: Karolina Grabowska

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
The world of business is in a strange place right now. The economy is reeling and more people than ever are working remotely, making it harder for teams to collaborate. Businesses need great leadership and, frankly, not all of them have it. That's why right now is a great time to get into business coaching or consulting. Businesses need help to navigate trying times, and if you've got the experience, you could be a great candidate. If you know you have the skills to be a great business coach but aren't sure where to start, check out the Complete Leadership & Business Coaching Bundle.

This six-course, the eight-hour bundle is taught by Alex Genadinik, a successful business coach and 3-time bestselling Amazon author. He's also the creator of a top entrepreneur mobile app and host of a popular business and marketing YouTube channel with more than two million views.

In these courses, Genadinik will teach you how to position yourself as a thought leader and establish yourself as an expert on business. You'll learn how to build your brand on Clarity, a high-end business coaching service where you can earn significant money by freelancing. You'll learn how to form mastermind groups that can evolve into fully-fledged consultancies and how you can position your group as essential in complicated business times. There's even a course dedicated to writing books by outsourcing, so you can increase your thought leadership experience, generate more leads, and make more money passively.

We're living in uncertain economic times—become the coach businesses need with the Complete Leadership & Business Coaching Bundle. Right now, it's available for just $39.99.

