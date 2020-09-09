Online Courses

Discover How Deep Learning and Data Analysis Can Help Your Business Grow

Learn data analysis and machine learning tech for just $40.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Discover How Deep Learning and Data Analysis Can Help Your Business Grow
Image credit: Miguelangel Miquelena

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days, data drives everything in business. Not only does it inform business decisions, but it can actually be used to predict the future to some extent. Advents like machine learning and deep learning allow you to take the data you've gathered and project it into the future with greater accuracy, so you can run your company with additional knowledge and understanding of the factors that impact your business's bottom line.

Understanding data is an important skill for any entrepreneur, and in the Deep Learning & Data Analysis Certification Bundle, you can go further than merely understanding it. You'll learn how to actually use it to scale your business.

This eight-course bundle offers 30 hours of training on data analysis and deep learning technologies that will benefit your brand. The courses are taught by Minerva Singh, a Ph.D. graduate from Cambridge University, where she specialized in Tropical Ecology. Now, she's a data scientist, using tools like R, QGIS, and Python in her daily workflow.

Here, she'll teach you some of today's most important tools for utilizing data in business. You'll take a deep dive into data visualization, reporting, and analytics with Google Data Studio, and explore data analysis in tools like R. From there, you'll delve into machine learning and deep learning practices. You'll learn image processing and analysis with Python, regression modeling with R, how to create artificial neural networks in R and Python, and much, much more. Before you know it, you'll be comfortable working with machine learning technologies to manipulate data and use it to make projections.

Learn how today's most advanced technology can help your business grow. The Deep Learning & Data Analysis Certification Bundle is on sale now for just $39.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Online Courses

This 9-Course Coding Training is Under $30 Right Now

Online Courses

Become a Technical Founder With This End-to-End Online Developer Training

Online Courses

How to Make an Online Course That Actually Makes Money