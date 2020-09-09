Discover How Deep Learning and Data Analysis Can Help Your Business Grow

September 9, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days, data drives everything in business. Not only does it inform business decisions, but it can actually be used to predict the future to some extent. Advents like machine learning and deep learning allow you to take the data you've gathered and project it into the future with greater accuracy, so you can run your company with additional knowledge and understanding of the factors that impact your business's bottom line.

Understanding data is an important skill for any entrepreneur, and in the Deep Learning & Data Analysis Certification Bundle, you can go further than merely understanding it. You'll learn how to actually use it to scale your business.

This eight-course bundle offers 30 hours of training on data analysis and deep learning technologies that will benefit your brand. The courses are taught by Minerva Singh, a Ph.D. graduate from Cambridge University, where she specialized in Tropical Ecology. Now, she's a data scientist, using tools like R, QGIS, and Python in her daily workflow.

Here, she'll teach you some of today's most important tools for utilizing data in business. You'll take a deep dive into data visualization, reporting, and analytics with Google Data Studio, and explore data analysis in tools like R. From there, you'll delve into machine learning and deep learning practices. You'll learn image processing and analysis with Python, regression modeling with R, how to create artificial neural networks in R and Python, and much, much more. Before you know it, you'll be comfortable working with machine learning technologies to manipulate data and use it to make projections.

Learn how today's most advanced can help your business grow. The Deep Learning & Data Analysis Certification Bundle is on sale now for just $39.99.