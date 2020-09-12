Focus

Here's How to Avoid Distractions and Reach Your Peak Level of Focus

This meditations app comes preloaded with tons of original tracks that can help you feel empowered, inspired, relaxed, and more.
Here's How to Avoid Distractions and Reach Your Peak Level of Focus
Image credit: WAVE Meditation

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
When you're working from home, it's hard to stay focused. There are chores to do, kids to take care of, roommates to work around ... and that's all while trying to run your business remotely at the same time. As the world adapts to a new normal, it's becoming more difficult to block out all the distractions. Fortunately, WAVE™ Kit is an innovative solution to help you do just that.

WAVE™ Kit provides the world's most immersive at-home meditation experience, helping you to reduce the noise and reach your peak level of focus. The kit comes with premium over-ear headphones that connect directly to a revolutionary bolster. The bolster creates physical vibrations throughout your body that sync with the beat of the music, providing an extremely relaxing experience that will help you get centered.

The WAVE app comes preloaded with tons of original tracks that can help you feel empowered, inspired, relaxed, or just about anything else you want to feel like. The memory foam headphone material and microsuede cover ensure the headphones stay comfortable while adjustable vibration levels let you find the perfect combo for your mood and sensitivity.

WAVE™ Kit has earned rave reviews from The Wall Street Journal and GQ, who writes that it "Makes meditation more of an experience worth looking forward to." When you're excited about blocking out all the noise, you'll be able to focus more and do better work.

Don't let the distractions of 2020 derail your progress. Normally $199, you can get the WAVE™ Kit for 14% off at just $169.99 now.

