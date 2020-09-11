Public Speaking

Overcome Your Fear of Public Speaking With This $40 Course

Learn how to make more confident speeches and presentations.
Overcome Your Fear of Public Speaking With This $40 Course
Image credit: Anna Shvets

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Giving presentations and public speaking are very commonly part of the job for entrepreneurs. But if you have some anxiety about speaking in front of people, you're far from alone. One study has found that as many as 77 percent of Americans have some level of glossophobia—the fear of public speaking. Just because almost everybody has it doesn't mean you should let it impact your career or leadership. Overcome your fears with the Mastering Presentation & Public Speaking Certification Bundle.

This six-course bundle offers 51 hours of training from renowned public speaking and presentation experts. You'll learn from executive coaches, entrepreneurs, professional storytellers, and more people who know how to captivate a crowd.

Starting with the basics, you'll study how to outline a speech, organize a presentation, and speak in a clear, constructed way that's easy for audiences to follow. From there, you'll discover how to gain confidence in speaking by leveraging your introverted tendencies and embracing what uniquely makes you, you. Then, you'll start getting into the granular stuff.

Learning from a former venture capitalist, you'll get a comprehensive understanding of how to identify with an audience and begin with the end goal of your speech in mind. You'll become a master of body language and gain an appreciation of how much can be said without saying anything at all. Finally, you'll work on your storytelling abilities and discover how to craft a story that lands with a memorable impact on your audience.

By the end of these courses, you'll be ready to blow any audience away. Don't let glossophobia hold you back. The Mastering Presentation & Public Speaking Certification Bundle is on sale now for just $39.99.

