Pizza Inn Inc. Acquires Land, Begins Construction Of New Headquarters

December 21, 2000 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dallas-Pizza Inn Inc. completed its acquisition of approximately 11 acres in the Austin Ranch Development, The Colony, Texas, for the construction of the company's new headquarters. The new facility will contain 140,000 square feet for the corporate office, training test kitchen center and distribution facility. The building project is expected to be completed next summer.

"The business synergies which will result from consolidating our various service center operations into one location better positions our company to meet future expansion expectations," said Ronnie Parker, Pizza Inn president. -PRNewswire