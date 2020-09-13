10 Tools to Help Your eCommerce Business Get off the Ground

September 13, 2020 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the global economy, has proven surprisingly resilient. As brick-and-mortar shops close, many people turn online to purchase, putting eCommerce in a promising boom.

If you're thinking of starting an eCommerce business in these times, can be a significant boon for you. We've rounded up 10 of the best budget-friendly tools to help you get your business off the ground.

1. ImageX Ultra: Image & Graphics Editor - $28.99 (Orig. $85.00)

A budget-friendly alternative to the Adobe Creative Cloud, ImageX Ultra gives you design powers, even if you have no idea what you're doing. With more than 500 customizable graphics templates, you can quickly create a design for your website without any technical expertise needed.

2. SocialBot by ZapApps: Lifetime Subscription - $29.00 (Orig. $1,740.00)

Facebook Messenger can be an excellent tool to improve your customer service and boost your sales. But who has time to constantly monitor messages? With SocialBot, you'll have dedicated bots for Messenger, SMS, and email marketing to handle any job you program them to.

3. Blueprints Website Builder: Lifetime Subscription - $39.00 (Orig. $149.00)

With 200 examples pages, 500 responsive blocks, more than 30 navigation panels, and many more tools, Blueprints helps you build websites without writing a single line of code. Creating a custom eCommerce site is easy, even if you've never coded before.

4. WooCommerce 110+ Premium Plugin Bundle - $39.00 (Orig. $199.00)

WordPress is one of the top platforms for building eCommerce websites these days because of plug-ins like WooCommerce. WooCommerce Plugin Bundle makes it extremely easy to build and manage an eCommerce website, and with this massive bundle, you'll have everything you need to get the most out of your business. With more than 110 plugins, you'll be able to vary images, analyze site data, and much more.

5. .STORE Domain Name 5 Year Subscription - $39.99 (Orig. $145.00)

You're an eCommerce business, why not have a domain that says what you do? With a .STORE domain , users will know exactly what they're on your site to do: buy! Plus, you'll have access to secure, fast hosting and be able to find a domain that more accurately describes your brand.

6. Sellful: All-in-One Business Software for Freelancers & Entrepreneurs - $49.00 (Orig. $840.00)

You could invest in a dozen different programs, or you can just use Sellful: All-in-One Business Software for Freelancers & Entrepreneurs . This ingenious platform combines a website builder, CRM, SEO planning, appointment scheduling, and much more in one platform.

7. Botsify Chatbot: 5-Yr Subscription - $49.99 (Orig. $2,940.00)

Botsify Chatbot is one of the leading bot builders on the market. With this clever tool, you can build your own chatbots and customize them to help customers answer their questions, complete sales, and much more.

8. Bouncer Bulk Email Verification: Lifetime Subscription - $50.00 (Orig. $100.00)

Nobody wants to work hard on an email campaign only to discover that half of your email list is expired or broken. With Bouncer Bulk Email Verification , you'll be able to verify your entire email list almost instantly. It goes through to verify syntax, check activity, and remove duplicates so your email list is always up to date.

9. JumpStory™ Authentic Stock Photography: Lifetime Membership - $99.99 (Orig. $2,340.00)

Stock photography is essential for any business that engages in digital marketing. JumpStory™ gives you unlimited access to more than 25 million authentic photos, videos, illustrations, vectors, and icons, as well as an AI tool to edit them instantaneously. You can crop images, insert text, insert your own logo, and much more, allowing you to quickly spruce up marketing campaigns in just minutes.

10. ThunderDrive Cloud Storage Plans: Lifetime Subscription - $59.00 (Orig. $1,200.00)

Every organization needs reliable cloud storage. This seamless tool gives you 2TB of access to secure AES 256-bit encrypted storage as well as a central hub for organizing all of your files. ThunderDrive is the perfect Dropbox cost-effective alternative.