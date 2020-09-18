Accounting

Learn the Accounting Skills That Can Help Your Business Thrive

Now's your chance to gain financial literacy from a CPA.
Image credit: jarmoluk/Pixabay

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Finances and accounting don't come easy to everyone. Unfortunately, every entrepreneur needs some financial literacy if you're going to run your ventures responsibly. You need to understand your business's assets and revenues so that you can push the right buttons to help it thrive. You also need to know what you owe in taxes.

If you're in need of some financial literacy training, or you're interested in improving your accounting skills, check out The Ultimate Financial Accounting & CPA Certification Training Bundle.

This eight-course, 25-hour bundle covers statements, debits, credits, payroll, and much more—everything an entrepreneur needs to know about business accounting. The courses are led by Robert Steele, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and business instructor. He's authored five books and developed multiple bestselling courses in accounting topics and will help you improve your skills in this bundle.

You'll learn basic accounting skills, like how to make financial statements and adjust them on the fly, plus how to bookkeep credits and debits like the best of them. From there, you'll take on more advanced topics, learning how to calculate depreciation on fixed assets, how to calculate inventory costs flow, how to understand merchandising transactions, and much more. There are even courses on calculating and running payroll efficiently and closing accounts.

Take your business to the next level by truly understanding the costs that make it run. Right now, you can get The Ultimate Financial Accounting & CPA Certification Training Bundle for just $44.99.

