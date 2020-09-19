Passwords

Get This 'App of the Year' Password Manager for Half Off

Dashlane Password Manager is both convenient and secure.
Image credit: Karolina Grabowska

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days, working professionals have to juggle a lot of login information. You have passwords for your email, social accounts, bank accounts, marketing platforms, and so much more. Some of that information is incredibly valuable. Writing down all of your passwords and codes on a sticky note and posting it to your computer isn't exactly the smartest way to protect your data. Fortunately, Dashlane Password Manager is just as convenient as a sticky note and far, far more secure.

With a patented security architecture, accurate autofill, and an instant password generator, you can easily log into all of your sites, create new accounts, and access your most important information at a moment's notice. Dashlane automatically logs you into your accounts across all platforms and browsers and keeps your payment details on file so you can make quick, secure digital purchases whenever you need.

When you're creating a new account, Dashlane will generate a strong, unique password with a single click or let you change passwords in seconds. Once created, passwords are stored in Dashlane's military-grade encrypted vault. You can add optional two-factor authentication for extra security, safely encrypt and backup your account to the cloud, set up an emergency contact to inherit your passwords in the event of an accident, and much more.

Dashlane's reviews are no joke. The New York Times calls it "life-changingly great." PC Mag raves, "This very capable password manager earns a rare five stars." It was even named an App of the Year by both Apple and Google with nearly 100,000 5-star reviews on both platforms.

Make security convenient. A one-year premium plan for Dashlane Password Manager is normally $59, but during Entrepreneur's Three-Day VIP Annual Sale, you can use coupon code VIPSALE40 to save an extra 40 percent on the sale price of $29.99, dropping the price to just $18. Sale ends 9/20.

