New Google Search Feature Makes Pandemic Shopping Easier

Improved results and a new product carousel makes it easy to preview a store's available items, allowing users to safely support local stores.
Image credit: Google via PC Mag

Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

The pandemic purchasing struggle is real, and Google wants to help. The search giant this week rolled out new Shopping results to help users safely and easily support local stores.

Whether you're in the market for a new work-from-home laptop, decide to splurge on an autumn jacket or want to make the most out of summer with a backyard barbecue, Google can now zero in on what's available nearby.

Simply tap the Shopping tab and select the Nearby filter (or add "near me" to your query) to narrow the retail range to neighboring stores; Google highlights opening hours, distance and whether the business offers curbside/in-store pickup or delivery. Plus, the direct link to navigation means you just might arrive before the doors are locked.

Related: Google, Twitter Take Further Steps to Curb Election Misinformation

Not willing to risk your health just to find that the electric kettle you're eyeing isn't in stock? A new product carousel makes it easy to preview a store's available items — including pictures and prices — without leaving the house.

"Shopping in person comes with new challenges these days, but luckily stores are making it easier to adjust," Google Shopping Product Manager Swati Trehan wrote in a blog announcement. Those businesses interested in helping shoppers find their store hours, locations, products and pickup options online can create or update their Google profile and upload a product feed. "We'll keep working to provide more helpful answers to your shopping questions and needs," Trehan continued, "so that you can safely and easily pick up what you're looking for while supporting the stores in your community."

 


 

