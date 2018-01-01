Stephanie Mlot

Reporter at PCMag
Stephanie began as a PCMag reporter in May 2012. She moved to New York City from Frederick, Md., where she worked for four years as a multimedia reporter at the second-largest daily newspaper in Maryland. She interned at Baltimore magazine and graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania (in the town of Indiana, in the state of Pennsylvania) with a degree in journalism and mass communications.

More From Stephanie Mlot

Lego Creates a Safe Social Network for Kids
Lego

Lego Creates a Safe Social Network for Kids

The mobile app includes building challenges, artistic activities and quizzes.
2 min read
Wal-Mart Ditches Amazon Prime-Like Service, Reduces Free 2-Day Shipping Requirements
Walmart

Wal-Mart Ditches Amazon Prime-Like Service, Reduces Free 2-Day Shipping Requirements

Just spend $35 or more -- no membership needed.
2 min read
IKEA's 'Open Platform' Embraces Furniture Hacking
IKEA

IKEA's 'Open Platform' Embraces Furniture Hacking

Dubbed 'Delaktig,' the new range of modular goods is expected to launch in 2018.
2 min read
The Founder of Namco, Creator of Pac-Man, Dies at 91
Founders

The Founder of Namco, Creator of Pac-Man, Dies at 91

Gaming pioneer Masaya Nakamura passed away on Jan. 22.
2 min read
Want an 'Apocalypse Now' Video Game? Pony Up on Kickstarter.
Kickstarter

Want an 'Apocalypse Now' Video Game? Pony Up on Kickstarter.

Francis Ford Coppola and industry vets are hoping for a 2020 release in honor of the film's 40th anniversary.
3 min read
Tesla Sues Former Employee for Stealing 'Hundreds of Gigabytes' of Data
Tesla

Tesla Sues Former Employee for Stealing 'Hundreds of Gigabytes' of Data

Ex-Autopilot program manager Sterling Anderson 'looks forward to' debunking Tesla's claims in court.
3 min read
Elon Musk Is Serious About Digging a Tunnel to Avoid Traffic
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Is Serious About Digging a Tunnel to Avoid Traffic

The SpaceX CEO plans to start digging 'in a month or so.'
2 min read
Tech Tops Glassdoor's Best Jobs of 2017
Jobs

Tech Tops Glassdoor's Best Jobs of 2017

Data scientist, DevOps engineer and data engineer are this year's winners.
2 min read
Amazon Launches STEM Toy Subscription for Kids
Amazon

Amazon Launches STEM Toy Subscription for Kids

The STEM Club Toy Subscription encourages kids to learn through play -- for $20 a month.
2 min read
Mark Zuckerberg Will Not Run for President
Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg Will Not Run for President

The entrepreneur is focused on Facebook and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
2 min read
'Hack the Army' Program Pays Out About $100,000 for Netting 118 Bugs
Bounty

'Hack the Army' Program Pays Out About $100,000 for Netting 118 Bugs

The Department of Defense rewarded individuals and groups who hacked into its servers.
2 min read
American Airlines's Cheap Fares Come With Restrictions
American Airlines

American Airlines's Cheap Fares Come With Restrictions

Leave the carry-on at home and don't expect a window seat.
2 min read
America's Most Hated Businesses Might Surprise You
Comcast

America's Most Hated Businesses Might Surprise You

Facebook was among the companies the made this annual list.
2 min read
Despite $34 Million in Preorders, Lily Camera Drone Canceled
Drones

Despite $34 Million in Preorders, Lily Camera Drone Canceled

The 'world's first throw-and-shoot camera' will never get airborne.
2 min read
Los Angeles Wins Bid for Lucas Museum
Museums

Los Angeles Wins Bid for Lucas Museum

The gallery will be surrounded by museums in LA's Exposition Park.
2 min read
