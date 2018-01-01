Stephanie Mlot

Lego
Lego Creates a Safe Social Network for Kids
The mobile app includes building challenges, artistic activities and quizzes.
Walmart
Wal-Mart Ditches Amazon Prime-Like Service, Reduces Free 2-Day Shipping Requirements
Just spend $35 or more -- no membership needed.
IKEA
IKEA's 'Open Platform' Embraces Furniture Hacking
Dubbed 'Delaktig,' the new range of modular goods is expected to launch in 2018.
Founders
The Founder of Namco, Creator of Pac-Man, Dies at 91
Gaming pioneer Masaya Nakamura passed away on Jan. 22.
Kickstarter
Want an 'Apocalypse Now' Video Game? Pony Up on Kickstarter.
Francis Ford Coppola and industry vets are hoping for a 2020 release in honor of the film's 40th anniversary.
Tesla
Tesla Sues Former Employee for Stealing 'Hundreds of Gigabytes' of Data
Ex-Autopilot program manager Sterling Anderson 'looks forward to' debunking Tesla's claims in court.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Is Serious About Digging a Tunnel to Avoid Traffic
The SpaceX CEO plans to start digging 'in a month or so.'
Jobs
Tech Tops Glassdoor's Best Jobs of 2017
Data scientist, DevOps engineer and data engineer are this year's winners.
Amazon
Amazon Launches STEM Toy Subscription for Kids
The STEM Club Toy Subscription encourages kids to learn through play -- for $20 a month.
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg Will Not Run for President
The entrepreneur is focused on Facebook and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
Bounty
'Hack the Army' Program Pays Out About $100,000 for Netting 118 Bugs
The Department of Defense rewarded individuals and groups who hacked into its servers.
American Airlines
American Airlines's Cheap Fares Come With Restrictions
Leave the carry-on at home and don't expect a window seat.
Comcast
America's Most Hated Businesses Might Surprise You
Facebook was among the companies the made this annual list.
Drones
Despite $34 Million in Preorders, Lily Camera Drone Canceled
The 'world's first throw-and-shoot camera' will never get airborne.
Museums
Los Angeles Wins Bid for Lucas Museum
The gallery will be surrounded by museums in LA's Exposition Park.