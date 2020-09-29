5 Contemporary Apple Gadgets To Invest In

September 29, 2020 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Apple gadgets have been ranking at the top of the charts for premium and reliable products. With Apple India now live online in India, there are a variety of standard products and new arrivals that you might want to explore. While the classic Mac Books, iPhones and iPads have their dedicated audiences, there are some interesting new products that are yet to be listed

Here are few products that are hot-to-be on the listing! Browse through to discover some interesting gadgets with brand new features:

HomePod 2

After the revolutionary AirPods we have yet another innovation with the HomePod 2. It is heard that after the launch of HomePod, Apple plans to update it with improved speakers and affordability. A smaller, less costly version of the HomePod – HomePod 2 is soon to be seen with Siri powered speakers. This might be just the thing for Home Automation for Apple lovers and it just might be more affordable the second time around!

AirTag

Rumours say that Apple is all set to launch a tag object tracker – the AirTag. This innovative gadget aims at helping you track important items and gives you a quick peek into where to find them. Though the timing of launch still stands to be blurred, you can sure expect this new arrival soon in 2020.

AirPower

Wireless charging is a concept that is still pretty new to the block. AirPower is said to be Apple’s plunge into this novel concept. With a singular device for wirelessly charging your iPhone and Airpods, a lot of possibilities can be imagined. An October release is predicted for this one!

Apple Car

The Apple Car has been an old rumour that didn’t end up taking shape in 2016. However, it has since been heard that 2020 can see a launch of a version of the Apple Car with an abundance of spectacular features. We sure can’t wait for this one!

AR Glasses

Apple hasn’t taken a back seat in the augmented reality space. Apple’s AR Glasses are expected to be seen in 2021 with a device that is all set to blow us away. Little is known about the extended features it would offer, but we sure can tell, there’s something big in store!

Final Remarks

Want to make some savvy additions to your gadget collection? Wait for these gadgets to come on the listing. Apple is surely crossing boundaries and entering into diverse territories with their technology. Whether it is home automation, speech recognition or fitness – you name it and they have it – or will pretty soon. These are some fun gadgets to look out for. Don’t miss them!