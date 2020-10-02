Score a Cutting-Edge Vector Graphics Marketing Tool for More Than Half Off

October 2, 2020 2 min read

Businesses in all industries need creative solutions. Whether you're looking to improve your marketing materials, you're putting together a pitch deck, you want to upgrade your website, or myriad other reasons, it's valuable to have creative tools at your disposal. If you're a graphic design professional, it's absolutely vital that you have the best solutions available—and it doesn't hurt when they're budget-friendly.

If you're in the market for vector graphics, look no further than Amadine, the ultimate low-expense solution for vector graphics design professionals and amateurs alike. This intuitive app offers every tool and function you need to bring even the wackiest ideas to life.

Designed specifically for Mac, Amadine allows you to draw with a neat and convenient UI that guarantees a swift, precise workflow. The high-end Pen tool gives you absolute control over modifiers and allows you to create hand-drawn-like images to match your style or accommodate any specific request. You can create various unique strokes using the Width tool, utilize color fill and overlapping fills for unique touches, and add depth to your illustrations with special effects. All of the cutting-edge tools ensure you can meet any design request or create whatever your imagination allows you to dream.

Creative Bloq writes, "If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed by the volume of tools on offer in other vector apps, Amadine is likely to be a welcome alternative.” It's no wonder that Product Hunt also gives Amadine a perfect 5-star rating.

No matter your creative needs, Amadine has you covered. Start creating today when you get a Single License for Amadine for half off at just $9.99. You can also get a Family License for 69 percent off $99 at $29.99.