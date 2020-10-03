Productivity

Manage Your Deadlines and Projects With This Top-Tier Task Manager

Work smarter, not harder with this $25 tool.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Manage Your Deadlines and Projects With This Top-Tier Task Manager
Image credit: Ivan Samkov

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Being as productive as you can be is tough in the best of times. These days, with the stress of a global pandemic abounding and most of the country working remotely, we aren't exactly set up for streamlined success. Whether you're managing a team or contributing to one, everyone could use tools to make their remote work lives a little easier. That's where Pagico 9 comes in.

Pagico is a task and data management app that makes your life easier by managing your to-do list, files, projects, and clients all in one simple package. Rather than simply listing out what you have to do on a sticky note, Pagico turns your to-do lists into meaningful timelines where you can see how much progress you've made towards specific tasks, and what you still need to do. You can centralize all of your tasks, visualize the status of multiple projects, cross-link everything, neatly tag projects, and much more in just a few clicks. It's an intuitive organizational system that will make sure nothing falls through the cracks.

Pagico is also extremely usable. Its drag-and-drop interface saves you time and data overload by making it easy to lay out all you need to do in a way that makes visual sense to you. No more cluttered bullet points, reminders, and notes. You can quickly travel through multiple levels of your tags to find the right projects, prioritize and reschedule tasks by dragging and dropping, and even make complete travel itineraries with restaurant menus, meeting notes, action items, and more.

Pagico helps you work smarter, not harder. Normally $50, you can save half off Pagico when you get it today for just $25.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
From business to marketing, sales, design, finance, and technology, we have the top 3 percent of Experts ready to work for you. Join the future of work and learn more about our Expert solutions!
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Performance Ignited

3 Surprising Productivity Benefits of a Consistent Nighttime Routine

Productivity

Do You Drink More Coffee Than Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Other Creative Leaders?

Productivity

Are You a Workaholic? How To Focus on Working Smart Instead of Hard In 2020.