Manage Your Deadlines and Projects With This Top-Tier Task Manager

October 3, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Being as productive as you can be is tough in the best of times. These days, with the stress of a global pandemic abounding and most of the country working remotely, we aren't exactly set up for streamlined success. Whether you're managing a team or contributing to one, everyone could use tools to make their remote work lives a little easier. That's where Pagico 9 comes in.

Pagico is a task and data management app that makes your life easier by managing your to-do list, files, projects, and clients all in one simple package. Rather than simply listing out what you have to do on a sticky note, Pagico turns your to-do lists into meaningful timelines where you can see how much progress you've made towards specific tasks, and what you still need to do. You can centralize all of your tasks, visualize the status of multiple projects, cross-link everything, neatly tag projects, and much more in just a few clicks. It's an intuitive organizational system that will make sure nothing falls through the cracks.

Pagico is also extremely usable. Its drag-and-drop interface saves you time and data overload by making it easy to lay out all you need to do in a way that makes visual sense to you. No more cluttered bullet points, reminders, and notes. You can quickly travel through multiple levels of your tags to find the right projects, prioritize and reschedule tasks by dragging and dropping, and even make complete travel itineraries with restaurant menus, meeting notes, action items, and more.

Pagico helps you work smarter, not harder. Normally $50, you can save half off Pagico when you get it today for just $25.