This Week Only: Save an Extra 20 Percent on Apps You'll Use Every Day

October 11, 2020 4 min read

China's Singles' Day is November 11, and it's one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Now, many American companies are responding with a special retail holiday on October 10: Shopping Day. In honor of that, we're offering 20 percent off all week on these 10 you'll use every day. Just enter coupon code OCTSALE20 at checkout to save.

1. Enpass Password Manager: One-Time Premium Lifetime License

Keep your passwords on a little sticky note by your computer? That's a bad idea. Enpass is a better idea. This seamless, simple password manager allows you to securely store passwords, payment information, files, and much more in easily accessible vaults.

Get Enpass Password Manager for $20 (Orig. $59) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

2. Pagico 9: Task & Data Management Software

Being productive and efficient is hard. It's a lot easier with Pagico 9. This intuitive, highly visual tool helps you clearly lay out everything you have to do and the information you need to do it to simplify collaboration and help your entire team stay on task.

Get Pagico 9: Task & Data Management Software for $20 (Orig. $50) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

3. MySignature Email Signature Generator: Lifetime Subscription

An important aspect of lead generation is simply building brand recognition. One of the easiest ways to do that is with a branded, professional-looking email signature. With this program, you can generate high-quality email signatures that will increase brand awareness and boost your team's credibility any time they send an email.

Get MySignature Email Signature Generator for $24 (Orig. $540) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

4. MindMaster Mind Mapping Software: Perpetual License

Have trouble laying out your ideas and organizing your thoughts? MindMaster makes it easy. You can choose from 12 map structures, 33 themes, more than 700 pieces of clipart, and more features to easily diagram your thought process, no matter how big the problem is.

Get the MindMaster Mind Mapping Software for $39.20 (Orig. $129) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

5. TimeSync Pro: Lifetime Subscription

Hate all the email back and forth when you're trying to schedule a call? TimeSync is the only online meeting scheduler designed specifically for remote teams. Keep automatic tabs on scheduled meetings and calls, seamlessly sync people, schedules, and outcomes, and eliminate all the wasted time.

Get TimeSync Pro for $32 (Orig. $420) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

6. Speechify Audio Reader: 1-Year Subscription

Multitasking is hard, especially when you're trying to work through important documents, read a relevant article, stay on top of your correspondence, and much more. Speechify Audio Reader can help. This simple tool connects to any web page or document, reading it aloud so you can read two things at once.

Get Speechify Audio Reader for $32 (Orig. $390) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

7. Edraw Infographic Software: Perpetual License

Who says you need to hire a graphic designer to convey important information? Whether you're working on a pitch deck, an online article, or anything else you need to showcase, Edraw makes creating informative infographics easy even for people with no design skills.

Get Edraw Infographic Software for $36 (Orig. $99) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

8. Slides Pro Plus Plan: Lifetime Subscription

Need to make a presentation but don't know the first thing about putting together a presentation? Slides Pro Plus will help. Whether you're trying to close a deal or raise startup capital, this service provides a huge array of customizable layouts to help you build professional, beautiful presentations from scratch.

Get Slides Pro Plus Plan for $39.20 (Orig. $540) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

9. Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan

Get 10TB of cloud backup for $80. That's an astounding amount of high-speed, easily accessible backup space that will accommodate all of your backup needs for an eminently reasonable price.

Get Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan for $79.99 (Orig. $3,600) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

10. SurfShark VPN: 3-Year Subscription

Get one of the leading VPNs on the market for an unbeatable price. With solid star reviews from the App Store, TechRadar, and PC Mag, Surfshark VPN is one of the most highly-reviewed VPNs in existence. It's no surprise given its strict no-logging policy, double data SSL-based 2048-bit encryption and access to thousands of servers worldwide.

Get SurfShark VPN for $67.20 (Orig. $430) with promo code: OCTSALE20.