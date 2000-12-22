Manhattan Bagel Franchisee Brightens The Holidays in Las Vegas Area

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Henderson, NV-The holiday season in the Las Vegas-area will be a little brighter for hundreds of elderly and disadvantaged people, thanks to the local Manhattan Bagel Co. franchise.

Paul Schloss, owner of the Manhattan Bagel shop in the Pebble Marketplace in Henderson, Nevada, will donate about 1,000 freshly baked bagel-and-cream-cheese breakfasts to eight local nonprofit organizations from December 20 to December 28. These will include the Shade Tree women's shelter, Mesa Loma senior citizen's center and the Las Vegas Mission.

"During this time of holiday giving, I wanted to give something back to the community," said Schloss. "Our bagel shop has been very well-received by the community, and I thought this might help to spread the cheer among people who might not otherwise enjoy a holiday treat." -PRNewswire

