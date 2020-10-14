TV Industry

How fuboTV Aims to Change How We Watch Cable

Try one of the top channel packages for sports fans now for 46 percent off.
Image credit: fuboTV

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Cable has become absurdly expensive, which is why an increasing number of people are cutting the cord. New providers have emerged in the market that can offer competitive channel packages at lower prices with flexible contracts that the cable giants either can't or won't match. One such service is fuboTV.

You can stay up to date with news, sports, movies, shows, and much, much more with fuboTV. This streaming service is like cable except there's no long-term contract, no hidden fees, and you can access it anywhere.

With fuboTV's Family Plan, you'll have access to more than 100 channels, including the major network channels, ESPN, AMC, NFL Network, MTV, Discovery, and more. Plus, you'll get your local sports channels and can access your account from your phone, laptop, tablet, or TV with up to three screens supported at once. fuboTV is a truly international service, with games and events from leagues as diverse as UEFA Champions League, La Liga, English Premier League, and all major American sports leagues.

Missing something live? Use the included Cloud DVR to record up to 500 hours of shows and games that you can't watch live.

fuboTV has earned rave reviews from the likes of CNET, Tom's Guide, and PC Mag which writes "FuboTV is a particularly good streaming service for sports fans, but its many news and entertainment channels should appeal to general audiences, too."

Whether you're a huge sports fan or a news junkie, fuboTV lets you stay connected with the world without paying an arm and a leg. Right now, you can try fuboTV out for one month for 46 percent off $64 at just $34.99. Or you can opt for the Elite package for $39.99 to enjoy increased DVR hours and devices plus Fubo Extra.

