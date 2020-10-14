Real Estate Investment

DiversyFund Aims to Make Real Estate Investing Accessible to Everyone

Everyday investors can get into commercial real estate investing with only $500.
DiversyFund Aims to Make Real Estate Investing Accessible to Everyone
Image credit: DiversyFund

Experts say that investing in real estate is one of the best ways to make money. Successful business owners and millionaires like Barbara Corcoran of The Corcoran Group, Dottie Herman, the CEO of Douglas Elliman, and Robert Martinez, CEO of Rockstar Capital say that real estate helped them make bigger and bigger purchases and grew their money overtime.

However, it can be tough for everyday investors to get into real estate investing. Houses and condos in expensive cities could require a large down payment, which most people just don’t have. That makes investing in commercial real estate properties out of the question for many everyday investors. In addition, they may also not have real estate expertise and there’s the very real possibility that they will lose money.

But if someone wants to get into real estate investing without large sums of money or knowledge, all is not lost. They can check out the alternative investing platform DiversyFund to help build long term wealth today.

What is DiversyFund?

DiversyFund's tech-enabled platform gives the everyday investor access to high value private real estate through their Growth REIT (real estate investment trust). The platform is unique from others with no middlemen involved and those pesky fees attached to them. When you invest with DiversyFund, you'll instantly become a co-owner of a diversified portfolio of apartment buildings across the nation.

DiversyFund has strategically chosen cash flowing multifamily real estate for their Growth REIT to hedge against the never-ending roller coaster of the stock market. DiversyFund believes that everyone deserves access to the wealth-building strategies that the 1 percent uses to generate and maintain short-term and generational wealth.

How DiversyFund works.

When you make an investment, you instantly become a co-owner of a diversified portfolio of apartment buildings that are acquired concurrently and upgraded to increase the overall value of the properties. Each month, dividends are distributed to investors and re-invested back into the fund to maximize your long-term earnings.

Then at the end of an approximately five-year term, the properties are sold to turn a profit and distributed amongst their investors. At that point, users can reinvest or collect the full payout. The best part is that users can start investing with just a $500 minimum investment. 

To get started, you can create a free account, sign in to the DiversyFund dashboard, and make your first investment in a matter of minutes.

