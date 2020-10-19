Golf

This Portable Golf Swing Analyzer Can Shave Strokes off Your Game

Record your swing, make adjustments, repeat.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Portable Golf Swing Analyzer Can Shave Strokes off Your Game
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Sometimes, business gets done on the golf course. You don't necessarily have to be a great golfer to close deals on the links, but you do have to be a competent one. Nobody wants to sit around and wait for you to finish up before the next hole. But if you've ever golfed, you know how easy it is to hit a slump where you just can't figure out what's wrong with your swing.

For times like those, you need Caddie View.

Caddie View was created by golfers for golfers. It helps you improve your swing and form without wasting money, hiring a camera operator, or relying on the terrible advice of your equally struggling friends. Just take Caddie View to the course, attach your smartphone or tablet with the Caddie View app installed, and use the ergonomically designed Bluetooth remote control to record or photograph your swing. The full tripod and removable steel stoke work on just about any surface while the phone mount will accommodate all smartphones securely.

Caddie View packs up easily and sets up in an instant so you won't lose time while you're recording your swing. You can set it up to record from any angle to get a complete view of your swing. Once you've recorded, you can easily go back and watch your swing with a new set of eyes, figuring out exactly what you're doing wrong.

Stop wasting time and money on solutions that will never work. On sale for $70, you can now save an extra $10 on the Caddie View Golf Swing Analyzer with coupon code SWING10. It's available in black, white, or green.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Golf

You Can Still Keep Up Your Golf Game While in Quarantine With This Simulator

Golf

The Easiest Way to Shave a Few Strokes Off Your Golf Game

Golf

Take a Couple Strokes Off Your Golf Game With This Rangefinder