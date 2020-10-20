Relieve Stress While Strengthening Your Grip with This Clever Ball

October 20, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We live in stressful times, and nobody could blame you for coming up with creative ways to cope. But while you can be creative, you should also be healthy. The SQUEGG™ Smart Squeeze Ball & Grip Strengthener is one of the healthier ways to deal with since it will actually strengthen your grip, too. That will come in handy when the time comes to shake hands again.

SQUEGG™ is a Bluetooth-enabled ball that's made with a silicone shell and an ergonomic design to give you the proper grip every time you wrap your fingers around it. Whether you carry it with you or keep it on your desk, it's light enough to pick up and squeeze out some stress in an instant.

Pair it with the app and you can gamify your stress relief. Pick it up and start squeezing and the app will count your reps, measure your daily stats, or even let you challenge your friends to a fun game. The app can measure your grip strength up to 220lbs and will track your daily improvement. With cloud backup, it keeps all of your progress reports and stats safe and easily accessible. Perhaps most importantly, SQUEGG™ also resists moisture from sweat buildup and is gentle on skin. Plus, it works for 80 hours of continuous use on a full charge. It's no surprise that SQUEGG™ has earned a 4.3-star rating on Amazon.

Get your SQUEGG™ today in a variety of packages. A single mint or coral SQUEGG™ is 26 percent off $49 at just $26.99. Or you can get a mixed color two-pack for 30 percent off $99 at just $69.99. You can also get two mint or two coral for the same price.