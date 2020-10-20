Stress-Busters

Relieve Stress While Strengthening Your Grip with This Clever Ball

This app-enabled ball measures your grip strength and helps you keep your cool.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Relieve Stress While Strengthening Your Grip with This Clever Ball
Image credit: Squegg

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We live in stressful times, and nobody could blame you for coming up with creative ways to cope. But while you can be creative, you should also be healthy. The SQUEGG™ Smart Squeeze Ball & Grip Strengthener is one of the healthier ways to deal with stress since it will actually strengthen your grip, too. That will come in handy when the time comes to shake hands again.

SQUEGG™ is a Bluetooth-enabled ball that's made with a silicone shell and an ergonomic design to give you the proper grip every time you wrap your fingers around it. Whether you carry it with you or keep it on your desk, it's light enough to pick up and squeeze out some stress in an instant.

Pair it with the app and you can gamify your stress relief. Pick it up and start squeezing and the app will count your reps, measure your daily stats, or even let you challenge your friends to a fun game. The app can measure your grip strength up to 220lbs and will track your daily improvement. With cloud backup, it keeps all of your progress reports and stats safe and easily accessible. Perhaps most importantly, SQUEGG™ also resists moisture from sweat buildup and is gentle on skin. Plus, it works for 80 hours of continuous use on a full charge. It's no surprise that SQUEGG™ has earned a 4.3-star rating on Amazon.

Get your SQUEGG™ today in a variety of packages. A single mint or coral SQUEGG™ is 26 percent off $49 at just $26.99. Or you can get a mixed color two-pack for 30 percent off $99 at just $69.99. You can also get two mint or two coral for the same price.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stress-Busters

3 Ways to Have a Bigger Impact in Your Personal and Professional Life

Stress-Busters

10 Rules for Beating Stress

Stress-Busters

How to Reduce Workplace Stress