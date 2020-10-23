Meditation

Elevate Your Mindfulness with This Top-Rated Meditation App

Omvana's meditation library includes guided meditation tracks, classes, lessons, and more, all of which are led by some of the world's best personal growth teachers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Elevate Your Mindfulness with This Top-Rated Meditation App
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We're living in stressful times. You owe it to yourself (and your family, friends, coworkers, and employees) to take a deep breath every so often. One of the best ways to do that is by practicing meditation. With Omvana Meditation App, you'll be well on your way in no time.

Omvana was named one of Healthline's Best Meditation Apps of 2019, has been featured on The New York Times and BBC, and has earned sterling 4.7-star and 4.8-star ratings on the App Store and Google Play Store, respectively. This intuitive meditation app is made not just to cope with stress, but for those who want to achieve more and elevate to new performance levels in multiple parts of their lives. Whether you're looking to elevate your productivity, relieve anxiety, boost your focus, get better sleep, and much more, Omvana offers a huge library of meditation tracks and key topics to help you reach your goals.

Omvana's meditation library includes guided meditation tracks, classes, lessons, and more, all of which are led by some of the world's best personal growth teachers including Marisa Peer, Lisa Nichols, Bob Proctor, Michael Beckwith, Vishen Lakhiani, and more. Through guided meditations, you can transcend into higher levels of consciousness and simplify any goal in your life to contribute to a happier, healthier life. You can even customize your own meditation tracks by mixing any two of your favorite tracks.

Find your center and elevate to new heights. Normally $59, you can get a one-year subscription to the Omvana Meditation App for 58 percent off at just $24.99 now.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Meditation

Working From Home? Try This Top-Rated Meditation App to Stay Focused.

Meditation

7 Proven Ways Meditating Prepares You for Success

Meditation

Does Meditation Make You More Productive? These 5 Entrepreneurs and CEOs Think So.