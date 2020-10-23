Elevate Your Mindfulness with This Top-Rated Meditation App

October 23, 2020 2 min read

We're living in stressful times. You owe it to yourself (and your family, friends, coworkers, and employees) to take a deep breath every so often. One of the best ways to do that is by practicing . With Omvana Meditation App, you'll be well on your way in no time.

Omvana was named one of Healthline's Best of 2019, has been featured on The New York Times and BBC, and has earned sterling 4.7-star and 4.8-star ratings on the App Store and Google Play Store, respectively. This intuitive meditation app is made not just to cope with stress, but for those who want to achieve more and elevate to new performance levels in multiple parts of their lives. Whether you're looking to elevate your productivity, relieve anxiety, boost your focus, get better sleep, and much more, Omvana offers a huge library of meditation tracks and key topics to help you reach your goals.

Omvana's meditation library includes guided meditation tracks, classes, lessons, and more, all of which are led by some of the world's best personal growth teachers including Marisa Peer, Lisa Nichols, Bob Proctor, Michael Beckwith, Vishen Lakhiani, and more. Through guided meditations, you can transcend into higher levels of consciousness and simplify any goal in your life to contribute to a happier, healthier life. You can even customize your own meditation tracks by mixing any two of your favorite tracks.

Find your center and elevate to new heights. Normally $59, you can get a one-year subscription to the Omvana Meditation App for 58 percent off at just $24.99 now.