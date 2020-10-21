Facebook Tests Nextdoor Rival 'Neighborhoods' in Canada

October 21, 2020 2 min read

This story originally appeared on PCMag



is testing a new feature that helps community-based groups connect online.

First spotted by consultant Matt Navarra and later confirmed by Facebook, "Neighborhoods" is currently being piloted in Calgary, where folks are invited to share posts, groups, and marketplace items with others in their locale.

"More than ever, people are using Facebook to participate in their local communities," a company spokesperson said in a statement, published by Bloomberg. "To help make it easier to do this, we are rolling out a limited test of Neighborhoods, a dedicated space within Facebook for people to connect with their neighbors."

To get started, select your local neighborhood (or neighbourhood, for Canadians) and create a profile for other residents to learn about you—interests, favorite haunts, etc. Profiles are visible to users in your neighborhood and those you've selected; outsiders will see only your name and profile and cover photos.

"You can switch neighborhoods or leave your current neighborhood at any time," according to Navarra, who also reported dedicated privacy options and the possibility of more hyperlocal ads.

Since the global pandemic forced people inside and online, Facebook has made a real push toward more intimate interactions, including the recent introduction of Facebook Campus for undergraduates, Messenger Rooms with video chat, and couples-only Tuned. An early version of Neighborhoods was shared on Twitter by blogger Jane Manchun Wong in May.