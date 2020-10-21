Facebook

Facebook Tests Nextdoor Rival 'Neighborhoods' in Canada

The new feature helps community-based groups connect online.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Facebook Tests Nextdoor Rival 'Neighborhoods' in Canada
Image credit: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/Getty Images via PC Mag

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Social Media Marketing

This book takes readers through a 360-degree perspective of social media marketing in businesses.
Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Facebook is testing a new feature that helps community-based groups connect online.

First spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra and later confirmed by Facebook, "Neighborhoods" is currently being piloted in Calgary, where folks are invited to share posts, groups, and marketplace items with others in their locale.

"More than ever, people are using Facebook to participate in their local communities," a company spokesperson said in a statement, published by Bloomberg. "To help make it easier to do this, we are rolling out a limited test of Neighborhoods, a dedicated space within Facebook for people to connect with their neighbors."

To get started, select your local neighborhood (or neighbourhood, for Canadians) and create a profile for other residents to learn about you—interests, favorite haunts, etc. Profiles are visible to users in your neighborhood and those you've selected; outsiders will see only your name and profile and cover photos.

"You can switch neighborhoods or leave your current neighborhood at any time," according to Navarra, who also reported dedicated privacy options and the possibility of more hyperlocal ads.

Since the global pandemic forced people inside and online, Facebook has made a real push toward more intimate interactions, including the recent introduction of Facebook Campus for undergraduates, Messenger Rooms with video chat, and couples-only Tuned. An early version of Neighborhoods was shared on Twitter by blogger Jane Manchun Wong in May.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Facebook

5 Strategies for Acquiring New Customers at Scale Using Facebook

Facebook

Facebook Fails Its Own Audit Over Civil Rights and Hate Speech Decisions

Facebook

How to Delete Your Facebook Account