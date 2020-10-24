Budgeting

Plan for Large Purchases with This Budgeting App Designed for Couples

This app was made to help couples save.
Image credit: Ketut Subiyanto

Budgeting for your future can be difficult. Budgeting for a joint future with your significant other can be even harder. Whether you're planning a big vacation, a wedding, a property purchase, or you just want to get your money in order, managing two sets of finances is a challenge. That's why Honeyfi Couples Budgeting App was created.

Honeyfi is an app that helps couples see where their money is going and plan their financial futures together. The intuitive app allows you to view all of your accounts and transactions in a single central hub. (Of course, only the accounts you choose are visible—you still have a right to privacy.) Once your accounts are linked, you can track your budget and set savings goals to help both of you stay on the right path.

With Honeyfi, you'll get notifications for new transactions and balance updates so if one of you is spending a little too much on lunch every day, there's some accountability. As you save, you can customize your categories and budgets to your heart's content, classifying exactly how you spend money so you know where to cut and where you can allocate a little more money. With such easy-to-use tools, it's no surprise that Honeyfi has earned rave reviews from The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and has 4.4 stars on the App Store.

Start saving for that big purchase with Honeyfi. Normally $59, you can get a one-year subscription now for 50 percent off at just $29.99.

