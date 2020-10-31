Workout Through the Winter with This Ingenious HIIT Training Machine

October 31, 2020 2 min read

As Covid-19 cases spike yet again, we're in line for a long, dark winter of social distancing. That refuge you found by getting outside and exercising won't be quite so refreshing when it's freezing out, and public gyms are just about the last place you want to be during a pandemic. So, why not bring the gym to you?

The SKI-ROW AIR by EnergyFit is like a complete gym setup in a single machine. It's the first of its kind dual-function high-intensity interval training (HIIT) machine, giving you the kind of comprehensive workouts at home that you'd get from a class or a pro trainer.

With a flexible, space-saving design, the SKI-ROW AIR will fit just about anywhere. With convenient front-mounted transport wheels and a gas-assist cylinder, you can easily raise and lower the machine to the ground, tucking it into a corner when you're done with your . That makes it easily usable for people of any fitness capability.

What's truly special about the SKI-ROW, however, is the way it uses air-flywheel resistance to match your effort stroke for stroke, whether you're skiing or rowing. You can use it for ski-only or row-only workouts, or you can mix it up by switching between skiing and rowing with a simple foot-lever press. Seriously, you can switch between skiing and rowing and back in less than five seconds, making this a truly comprehensive HIIT workout machine. Plus, it has Bluetooth and ANT+ heart rate connectivity so you can track your heart rate and effort level all the time.

If you're a serious athlete, you can also upgrade to the SKI-ROW AIR+PWR. The AIR+PWR has all the capabilities of the SKI-ROW AIR but goes above and beyond by including a magnetic brake. That brake offers 20 additional levels of smooth resistance to challenge even the most fit among us. It's much more of a workout than you'd get running in the icy air.

No matter what your fitness level, the SKI-ROW AIR will give you an outstanding HIIT workout from home all winter long. Normally $1,899, you can save 21 percent off when you get it for $1,499 today. Or, you can upgrade to the SKI-ROW AIR+PWR (normally $2,299) for just $1,899.