Physical Fitness

Workout Through the Winter with This Ingenious HIIT Training Machine

The SKI-ROW AIR is an innovative solution for at-home exercise.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Workout Through the Winter with This Ingenious HIIT Training Machine
Image credit: Ski-Row

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As Covid-19 cases spike yet again, we're in line for a long, dark winter of social distancing. That refuge you found by getting outside and exercising won't be quite so refreshing when it's freezing out, and public gyms are just about the last place you want to be during a pandemic. So, why not bring the gym to you?

The SKI-ROW AIR by EnergyFit is like a complete gym setup in a single machine. It's the first of its kind dual-function high-intensity interval training (HIIT) machine, giving you the kind of comprehensive workouts at home that you'd get from a class or a pro trainer.

With a flexible, space-saving design, the SKI-ROW AIR will fit just about anywhere. With convenient front-mounted transport wheels and a gas-assist cylinder, you can easily raise and lower the machine to the ground, tucking it into a corner when you're done with your workout. That makes it easily usable for people of any fitness capability.

What's truly special about the SKI-ROW, however, is the way it uses air-flywheel resistance to match your effort stroke for stroke, whether you're skiing or rowing. You can use it for ski-only or row-only workouts, or you can mix it up by switching between skiing and rowing with a simple foot-lever press. Seriously, you can switch between skiing and rowing and back in less than five seconds, making this a truly comprehensive HIIT workout machine. Plus, it has Bluetooth and ANT+ heart rate connectivity so you can track your heart rate and effort level all the time.

If you're a serious athlete, you can also upgrade to the SKI-ROW AIR+PWR. The AIR+PWR has all the capabilities of the SKI-ROW AIR but goes above and beyond by including a magnetic brake. That brake offers 20 additional levels of smooth resistance to challenge even the most fit among us. It's much more of a workout than you'd get running in the icy air.

No matter what your fitness level, the SKI-ROW AIR will give you an outstanding HIIT workout from home all winter long. Normally $1,899, you can save 21 percent off when you get it for $1,499 today. Or, you can upgrade to the SKI-ROW AIR+PWR (normally $2,299) for just $1,899.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Physical Fitness

Rejuvenate Your Muscles and Get Pro-Level Workout Recovery with This Massage Gun

Physical Fitness

15 Deals to Keep You in Summer Shape for the Fall and Winter, on Sale Now

Physical Fitness

Get a Huge Fourth of July Discount on This Gym-Quality Rower