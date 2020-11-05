Make Incredible Coffee on Your Stove with This Italian-Designed Espresso Maker

November 5, 2020 2 min read

What is an entrepreneur's secret weapon? Sharp intellect? Insatiable drive? An outstanding ability to judge character? No, it's caffeine.

Well, for some entrepreneurs it's caffeine. As we're heading into a long, dark, socially distant winter, you may not want to make all of those trips to the local shop, so it's as good a time as any to shore up your at-home coffee infrastructure. Look no further than the MILANO Stovetop Espresso Maker from Grosche.

This stovetop espresso maker features a classic Italian design and is perfect for anyone who loves the taste of a strong double shot. This brewing method extracts more caffeine and flavors than traditional filtered coffee, giving your coffee a stronger, richer flavor that will power you through your day. The MILANO is made from food-safe aluminum and is usable on any stovetop. It even has a burn guard on the grip, protecting your fingers from any potentially hot surfaces. It features a certified safety valve that prevents internal pressure from increasing to a dangerous point, too.

What is a workday without an awesome cup of coffee to help you be your best? The MILANO Stovetop Espresso Maker helps you brew rich, delicious, strong coffee in just a few minutes. Right now, you can get the MILANO in one of two sizes and a handful of finishes: