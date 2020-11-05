Coffee

Make Incredible Coffee on Your Stove with This Italian-Designed Espresso Maker

Entrepreneurs need their coffee around the clock.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Make Incredible Coffee on Your Stove with This Italian-Designed Espresso Maker
Image credit: GROSCHE

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

What is an entrepreneur's secret weapon? Sharp intellect? Insatiable drive? An outstanding ability to judge character? No, it's caffeine.

Well, for some entrepreneurs it's caffeine. As we're heading into a long, dark, socially distant winter, you may not want to make all of those trips to the local coffee shop, so it's as good a time as any to shore up your at-home coffee infrastructure. Look no further than the MILANO Stovetop Espresso Maker from Grosche.

This stovetop espresso maker features a classic Italian design and is perfect for anyone who loves the taste of a strong double shot. This brewing method extracts more caffeine and flavors than traditional filtered coffee, giving your coffee a stronger, richer flavor that will power you through your day. The MILANO is made from food-safe aluminum and is usable on any stovetop. It even has a burn guard on the grip, protecting your fingers from any potentially hot surfaces. It features a certified safety valve that prevents internal pressure from increasing to a dangerous point, too.

What is a workday without an awesome cup of coffee to help you be your best? The MILANO Stovetop Espresso Maker helps you brew rich, delicious, strong coffee in just a few minutes. Right now, you can get the MILANO in one of two sizes and a handful of finishes:

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coffee

NBA Star Jimmy Butler Has a Side Hustle as a Coffee Mogul

Coffee

How much does a cappuccino cost in Latin America ?: Infographic

Coffee

This Company Is Turning Coffee Drinkers into Coffee Lovers