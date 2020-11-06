Adapt to Bounce Forward

This Top-Rated Mental Fitness App Can Help You Be Your Best

Improve your mental health so you can improve your business's health.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Top-Rated Mental Fitness App Can Help You Be Your Best
Image credit: Calmind

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A business is only as good as the people who run it. For many entrepreneurs, that means it's up to only them to ensure their business is healthy and thriving. But in these days of economic turmoil and political stress, it's easy to feel a bit overwhelmed from time to time. When your mental health is struggling, it's impossible to put your best foot forward every day, and your business will likely suffer because of it.

If you're trying to manage stress and anxiety, it may be a good time to invest in an app like Calmind. Calmind is a digital therapy app that offers physiological and stress-reducing benefits that can improve the quality of your life by focusing on what's important and eliminating distractions. Calmind can help you in a variety of ways. It offers soothing and sensory stories to reduce stress and help you fall asleep faster, as well as ASMR triggers and calming tones to increase the release of positive hormones. It can help you stop procrastinating by improving your concentration and even offers emotion tracking for stronger resilience and emotion regulation.

Calmind has earned top reviews from Healthline, TechCrunch, and was a #4 Product of the Day on Product Hunt because it offers users such a valuable service. With Calmind, you can reduce the stress you're under, improve your emotional resiliency, and be better suited to deal with challenges in your everyday life.

Improve your mental health and start putting your best foot forward every day. A lifetime subscription to Calmind Mental Fitness App is normally $699, but it's been on sale for $69.99. For a limited time, however, you can get one for just $39.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Adapt to Bounce Forward

There Are Three Entrepreneur 'Personas,' But Only One Can Thrive

Adapt to Bounce Forward

3 Strategies to Help You Create a Meaningful Work-Life Balance in the Midst of Covid-19 Chaos

Adapt to Bounce Forward

Entrepreneurship Was Tough Before COVID-19. Now It's Testing Founders' Mental Limits.