The PS5 Will Only Be Sold Online on Launch Day

If you haven’t been able to lock in a PlayStation 5 pre-order, don’t plan to line up at a local retailer in the hopes of snagging the console on launch day. All day-one PS5 sales will be online-only via ’s retail partners.

The company says this is to help keep retailers, staff and consumers safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The move applies to all regions on the PS5’s launch day: November 12 or 19, depending on where you are. Sony earlier confirmed this would be the case in Japan as well.

“Please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase,” Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Sid Shuman wrote in a blog post. “Be safe, stay home, and place your order online.”

If you managed to confirm a pre-order and plan to collect your PS5 from a store, this change shouldn’t affect your pick-up time. Still, it might be worth checking with the retailer where you placed you pre-order if you want to be extra sure.

Oddly enough, Sony made the announcement at the same time reviews of the new Xbox consoles went live. You can now check out Engadget’s full reviews of Xbox Series X and Series S.