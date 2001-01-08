Marriott Grants $150,000 To Establish Franchising Minority Scholarship Program

Washington, DC-Steve Joyce, Marriott International executive vice president of owner and franchise relations, announced that Marriott has approved a grant of $150,000 to the International Franchise Association's Educational Foundation to a establish a franchising minority scholarship program.

Joyce commented that Marriott is committed to supporting the initiatives of the foundation to expand education and career opportunities for minorities in franchising. Sid Feltenstein, IFA Foundation chairman, praised Marriott for its support of the foundation's efforts. He noted that the company's donation will be added to the Pepsi Foundation's earlier $200,000 grant, and will bring the total fundraising drive to $1.83 million, 73 percent of the foundation's $2.5 million goal.

Marriott's grant will establish a restricted fund for the purpose of developing and supporting a franchise minority scholarship program, with scholarship awards being made in the name of Marriott and the IFA Foundation. -International Franchise Association

