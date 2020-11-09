McDonald's Just Announced Plans to Offer a McPlant Burger

November 9, 2020 2 min read

The Big Mac just got a big makeover. McDonald's announced today that it would be introducing a new plant-based burger to the menu in 2021.

Ian Borden, McDonald's international president, told USA Today that the burger "delivers our iconic taste in a sink-your-teeth-in (and wipe-your-mouth) kind of sandwich. It’s made with a juicy, plant-based patty and served on a warm, sesame seed bun with all the classic toppings."

Related: McDonald's Releases Its First New McNugget Flavor in 40 Years, and Wendy's Cries Fowl

Operation McPlant is the fast-food giant's first major foray into the meatless burger wars. But McDonald's is a little late to the plant party: Last August, Burger King introduced the Impossible Whopper, made with a plant-based patty from Impossible Foods. KFC is testing vegan-fried Beyond Chicken in some of its restaurants. Carl's Jr and Del Taco are also offering Beyond Meat offerings such as the Epic Beyond Original Mex Burrito.

But unlike its competitors, McDonald's will be making its own meatless products, rather than relying on third-party vendors such as Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat. The company is calling this alternative meat effort McPlant.

"McPlant is crafted exclusively for McDonald’s, by McDonald’s," says Borden. "In the future, McPlant could extend across a line of plant-based products, including burgers, chicken-substitutes and breakfast sandwiches."

Related: The McDonald's McRib Sandwich Is Coming (Baby) Back In A Big Way