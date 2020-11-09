Food Businesses

McDonald's Just Announced Plans to Offer a McPlant Burger

Are environmentally conscious customers lovin' it?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
McDonald's Just Announced Plans to Offer a McPlant Burger
Image credit: Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
home
2 min read

The Big Mac just got a big makeover. McDonald's announced today that it would be introducing a new plant-based burger to the menu in 2021.

Ian Borden, McDonald's international president, told USA Today that the burger "delivers our iconic taste in a sink-your-teeth-in (and wipe-your-mouth) kind of sandwich. It’s made with a juicy, plant-based patty and served on a warm, sesame seed bun with all the classic toppings."

Related: McDonald's Releases Its First New McNugget Flavor in 40 Years, and Wendy's Cries Fowl

Operation McPlant is the fast-food giant's first major foray into the meatless burger wars. But McDonald's is a little late to the plant party: Last August, Burger King introduced the Impossible Whopper, made with a plant-based patty from Impossible Foods. KFC is testing vegan-fried Beyond Chicken in some of its restaurants. Carl's Jr and Del Taco are also offering Beyond Meat offerings such as the Epic Beyond Original Mex Burrito.  

But unlike its competitors, McDonald's will be making its own meatless products, rather than relying on third-party vendors such as Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat. The company is calling this alternative meat effort McPlant. 

"McPlant is crafted exclusively for McDonald’s, by McDonald’s,"  says Borden. "In the future, McPlant could extend across a line of plant-based products, including burgers, chicken-substitutes and breakfast sandwiches."

Related: The McDonald's McRib Sandwich Is Coming (Baby) Back In A Big Way

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Food Businesses

Pour The Vegan Milk: Breakfast Cereals Pivot To Plant-Based, High-Protein, Low-Sugar Options

Food Businesses

How Food and Beverage Brands Handle Choice, Change and Amazon

Food Businesses

Freshly Might be Exactly What You Need to Create a Healthy 'WFH' Lunch Routine