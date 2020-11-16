Coding

Need an App for Your Business? Build It Yourself When You Learn iOS Coding.

Save money on outsourcing when you learn the latest app coding.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Need an App for Your Business? Build It Yourself When You Learn iOS Coding.
Image credit: Daniel Romero

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Apple's iOS 14 is here, opening up a brand new frontier for developers and entrepreneurs alike. With a new operating system comes a variety of opportunities to be the first to take advantage of its latest improvements and capabilities. Whether you have a great app idea, or you need an app for your business but don't want to pay someone to build it, The iOS 14 & SwiftUI Bootcamp Bundle is a great place to start.

This three-course bundle comprises 43 hours of new training from some of the best instructors on the web. You'll get a beginner-friendly introduction to the SwiftUI framework, Apple's proprietary app development language. You'll gain knowledge on how to use different views, initializers, methods, and modifiers, and you'll learn how to program using about five times less code than previous programming paradigms.

After getting a crash course in SwiftUI basics, you'll get the relevant experience you need by actually coding real apps. Learn how to create a currency converter, emoji dictionary, daily journal, and more apps that you can use in your own life or even submit to the App Store.

Finally, you'll dive into how to use SwiftUI to create apps for iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Discover how to create widgets with SwiftUI and use Xcode to get the most out of your coding.

Start coding for the newest iOS on the market, and give yourself the advantage by knowing how to do it right. Bring your app ideas to life, and get The iOS 14 & SwiftUI Bootcamp Bundle for just $24.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coding

Thinking About Learning to Code? These Courses Can Help Grow in 2021.

Coding

Make 2020 the Year You Start Coding With This $39 Training

Coding

How to Land the Coding Job of Your Dreams