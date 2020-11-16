Need an App for Your Business? Build It Yourself When You Learn iOS Coding.

November 16, 2020 2 min read

's iOS 14 is here, opening up a brand new frontier for developers and entrepreneurs alike. With a new operating system comes a variety of opportunities to be the first to take advantage of its latest improvements and capabilities. Whether you have a great app idea, or you need an app for your business but don't want to pay someone to build it, The iOS 14 & SwiftUI Bootcamp Bundle is a great place to start.

This three-course bundle comprises 43 hours of new training from some of the best instructors on the web. You'll get a beginner-friendly introduction to the SwiftUI framework, Apple's proprietary app development language. You'll gain knowledge on how to use different views, initializers, methods, and modifiers, and you'll learn how to program using about five times less code than previous programming paradigms.

After getting a crash course in SwiftUI basics, you'll get the relevant experience you need by actually real apps. Learn how to create a currency converter, emoji dictionary, daily journal, and more apps that you can use in your own life or even submit to the App Store.

Finally, you'll dive into how to use SwiftUI to create apps for iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Discover how to create widgets with SwiftUI and use Xcode to get the most out of your coding.

Start coding for the newest iOS on the market, and give yourself the advantage by knowing how to do it right. Bring your app ideas to life, and get The iOS 14 & SwiftUI Bootcamp Bundle for just $24.99.