Celebrate Life and Work Memories With This Unique Holiday Gift for Any Entrepreneur, On Sale for Cyber Monday

Final hours to save more than $200 on a Lifekive Signature Keepsake Package.
Image credit: Artkive

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

This gifting season is an unusual one. Chances are, most of us won't be able to do the type of large in-person gatherings we're used to. And with more intimate holiday celebrations, it may make sense to give something a little more thoughtful and personal, too. That's where Lifekive comes in.

Lifekive is an exclusive concierge service dedicated to celebrating every individual's essential memories. It's a complete package that tells someone's entire life story or helps to commemorate and honor an important milestone.

With Lifekive, you get your own Starter Kit, which includes everything you need to progress through the Lifekive process. There are detailed instructions, pickup scheduling, and protection insurance so the photos and artifacts you provide the service are completely safe. Once you send off the essential items to make your gift, the photos and artifacts you provide are transformed into an incredible collection of keepsakes.

First, there's an 11x11 hardcover book with 50 to 100 pages that perfectly captures the photos you provide. They're printed in HD with 4-ink color technology for an ultra-sharp and dynamic finish while professional photographers, editors, and storytellers come together to complete the book.

Then, there's a professionally edited video montage of the memories you provide, produced in full resolution with custom music, intuitive formatting, personalized tilting, and seamless transitions.

Finally, after all the images are edited, they are loaded onto an 8GB USB in full resolution. They're also uploaded to a cloud storage provider of your choice for easy access later. And during the proofing process before your book prints, you'll get a digital copy that you can hang onto and access anytime or share.

In a simple four-step process, you'll work with Lifekive to give one of the most unique, touching gifts the entrepreneur in your life is likely to ever receive. The Lifekive Signature Package is ordinarily $799, but right now, you can get it all for just $559.20 when you use code CMSAVE20 at checkout.

