Work Smarter, Not Harder With This Data-Focused Excel Training Bundle

Get 13 courses on Excel, machine learning, automation, and more.
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Microsoft Excel is the world's most important spreadsheet software. But it's also far, far more than that. Excel is an extremely useful tool when it comes to managing and analyzing data, which all businesses must be able to do effectively. It's also a valuable productivity tool with features like VBA allowing you to automate tedious, monotonous tasks. There are plenty of places to learn Excel, but few are quite as comprehensive as The Complete Excel, VBA, and Data Science Certification Training Bundle.

This extensive 13-course bundle is designed just for entrepreneurs. Don't worry if you don't know anything about Excel. The training starts with an introduction and there are beginner-friendly classes on functions, VBA, PivotTables, and using Excel for financial analysis. You'll learn how to automate Excel files with Python OpenPyXL, use Excel to create clear charts and visuals, and even how to use it to perform financial analysis.

But where this tutorial really stands out is where it goes beyond Excel. You'll get crash courses in machine learning, using data to predict the future and make smarter business decisions. There's a data science course dedicated specifically to playing the stock market and a web automation course that will help you greatly reduce the tedious, repetitive tasks of your life. Finally, you'll get an education in Amazon Honeycode, Amazon's no-code builder that lets you create custom apps that help your team manage work and achieve goals faster.

Become an Excel expert and learn how to use it to grow your business. Right now, The Complete Excel, VBA, and Data Science Certification Training Bundle is on sale for $44.99.

