Adapt to Bounce Forward

If You're Looking for a More Secure Video Conferencing Tool Than Zoom, Here's Your Answer

Get customizable, encrypted webinars and conferences with xroom.app.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
If You're Looking for a More Secure Video Conferencing Tool Than Zoom, Here's Your Answer
Image credit: Karolina Grabowska

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Perhaps no digital tool has been more synonymous with 2020 than Zoom. With businesses and loved ones forced to stay apart due to the pandemic, people are video conferencing more than ever. But while Zoom is convenient, it's also been plagued by security issues throughout the year. For many businesses, that's a non-starter.

If you're looking for a simpler, more secure, encrypted video conferencing service for your business, check out xroom.app Video Conferencing.

xroom.app is easy to use for anybody and more customizable than other videp conferencing tools. When you sign up, you'll get instant access to secure P2P meetings with HD video and audio, whether you're connecting internally or externally. There are no logins, downloads, or installs required.

You can host unlimited conferencing and webinar sessions with 100 percent white-labeled, SEO-optimized rooms, allowing you to use xroom.app to grow your brand visibility and build loyalty with your customers. xroom.app also has bonus functionality like a remote assistance tool, API access, support for 15 languages, and numerous plugins that you can use for all your business needs.

The xroom.app conferencing tool is available for one flat fee. No more monthly fees hampering your business. Secure, high-quality meetings are more important than ever today, and xroom.app offers a completely anonymous, fully customizable service that works for your business. Right now, you can get a one-year plan for 64 percent off $285 at just $99.99, a two-year plan for 64 percent off $570 at just $199.99, or a three-year plan for 70 percent off $850 at just $249.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Video Conferences

This AI-Powered App Lets You Say Goodbye to Background Noise During Video Calls Once and for All

Video Conferences

5 Helpful Reminders for Productive and Professional Video Conferences

Video Conferences

How to Keep Your Team Engaged During Virtual Meetings