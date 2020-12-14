If You're Looking for a More Secure Video Conferencing Tool Than Zoom, Here's Your Answer

December 14, 2020 2 min read

Perhaps no digital tool has been more synonymous with 2020 than Zoom. With businesses and loved ones forced to stay apart due to the pandemic, people are video conferencing more than ever. But while Zoom is convenient, it's also been plagued by security issues throughout the year. For many businesses, that's a non-starter.

If you're looking for a simpler, more secure, encrypted video conferencing service for your business, check out xroom.app Video Conferencing.

xroom.app is easy to use for anybody and more customizable than other videp conferencing tools. When you sign up, you'll get instant access to secure P2P meetings with HD video and audio, whether you're connecting internally or externally. There are no logins, downloads, or installs required.

You can host unlimited conferencing and webinar sessions with 100 percent white-labeled, SEO-optimized rooms, allowing you to use xroom.app to grow your brand visibility and build loyalty with your customers. xroom.app also has bonus functionality like a remote assistance tool, API access, support for 15 languages, and numerous plugins that you can use for all your business needs.

The xroom.app conferencing tool is available for one flat fee. No more monthly fees hampering your business. Secure, high-quality meetings are more important than ever today, and xroom.app offers a completely anonymous, fully customizable service that works for your business. Right now, you can get a one-year plan for 64 percent off $285 at just $99.99, a two-year plan for 64 percent off $570 at just $199.99, or a three-year plan for 70 percent off $850 at just $249.99.